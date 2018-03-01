Italy’s centre-left government has defended its economic record four days before the country’s general election, after a lacklustre monthly jobs report showed the unemployment rate ticking up unexpectedly to 11.1 per cent, fuelling attacks from the opposition.

“We have more growth, a smaller deficit, more jobs, and the public debt is falling,” Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni wrote on Twitter. “Now we need to work so that economic growth brings social growth. And so we don’t go off the rails and waste everything,” he added.

Widespread discontent with the pace of Italy’s recovery — which accelerated last year to 1.5 per cent but remains below the eurozone average — is a key reason for the falling popularity of the ruling Democratic party (PD).

On Sunday — in a vote that could reshape the EU — Mr Gentiloni’s government risks being ousted from office by a centre-right coalition led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and including the Northern League and Brothers of Italy, two far-right Eurosceptic parties. The PD is also likely to perform worse than the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

PD officials had hoped that undecided voters would swing to their side for steering the country out of a bruising triple-dip recession. If the PD avoids collapse, it could even form a grand coalition with Mr Berlusconi, possibly even with Mr Gentiloni securing a second term as prime minister.

“The PD can still win. I think Italians are wise and not stupid, and will be able to choose between those who have shown competence and seriousness compared to those who have been making the same promises for the past 20 years,” Graziano Delrio, the transport minister, said in a radio interview on Thursday morning.

The final snapshot of the labour market before the vote, however, does not particularly help the PD’s case.

The number of employed Italians rose by 25,000 in January, adding to the roughly 1m jobs created in recent years, but the number of unemployed Italians rose by 64,000. This contributed to the jobless rate edging up for the first time since last summer — to 11.1 per cent. There were some encouraging signs in the data: the number of inactive Italians dropped by 83,000, as they flooded back into the labour force in search of jobs, while youth joblessness dropped to 31.5 per cent, its lowest level since 2011. The female employment rate hit a historic high.

But criticism from the opposition was unabated. “We are in last place in Europe, the reforms have failed,” Daniela Santanchè, a Brothers of Italy candidate for the Senate told the FT. “This country needs a shock to spur growth. Then we need to buy Italian and hire Italian. That’s the only recipe that makes sense,” she added.

While the centre-right has proposed a flat tax to transform the Italian economy, Five Star has offered a sweeping income subsidy for the poorest Italians. Both policies, if implemented, would lead to a sharp increase in the country’s deficit, which could unnerve markets given Italy’s huge debt, worth more than 130 per cent of GDP. So far bond markets have remained calm.

On Thursday, Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio unveiled his choice for finance minister if his party were to form a government, tapping Andrea Roventini, a little-known Keynesian economist at the Sant’Anna University in Pisa, for the post.

“We won’t propose bizarre or utopian ideas, but we will put more emphasis on growth and public investments, while keeping public finances in check,” Mr Roventini told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Mr Di Maio is unveiling his government ministers before the vote in an attempt to reassure the electorate about Five Star’s ability to lead the country, but critics have said the choices are underwhelming. “We have a real team in government, this is not fantasy football,” said Matteo Renzi, the PD leader.