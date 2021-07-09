Stefan Babovic: bean counting

Picking a Euro 2020 winner might not be the only thing on the mind of Stefan Babovic.

The former Serbian international player shunned football’s usual post-retirement careers of coaching and media punditry in 2017 to become chief operating officer of Victoria Group, the country’s leading agri-industrial conglomerate. But with Victoria said to have put its flagship business up for sale, Babovic may now wish to look for a transfer.

Victoria is rumoured to be working on a strategic review that could involve the sale of its soybean processing company, Sojaprotein. The company has established itself as one of Serbia’s most important exporters as foodmakers tap into rising demand for soya-based meat alternatives and non-GMO foods.

Victoria declined to comment on a potential sale. The group is said to have fielded interest in Sojaprotein from US listed companies, sovereign wealth funds and peers in the agritech sector. MK Group, the investment business founded by Serbian economist and businessman Miodrag Kostic, pulls the strings at Victoria as majority shareholder having rescued the company in 2018.

FCA: language lessons

Regulators, tear down your Chinese wall. That was among the suggestions put forward in a discussion paper published this week by the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority on how to improve diversity and inclusion in the financial sector.

The FCA “has taken steps recently to start identifying and removing non‑inclusive language in legal instruments when creating new rules or amending existing ones”, the paper revealed. The term Chinese walls will be removed from the FCA’s Handbook as a result.

“We think it is important that we lead by example in terms of ambition, accountability and transparency,” the regulators said. “We will recognise those firms that make good progress and will not hesitate to take action where we see shortcomings, particularly where those impact on consumers and market outcomes.”

David McMurtry: electric dreams

Renishaw chair Sir David McMurtry rarely has much use for the City. It was no surprise therefore when he and co-founder John Deer this week abandoned plans to sell the engineering group, adviser UBS having failed to find a prospective buyer that matched their requirements.

News of the scrapped sale coincided with the wraps coming off one of the Dublin-born octogenarian’s racier side projects: the sports car maker McMurtry Automotive. Visitors to this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed have a chance to see the McMurtry Speirling, an “experimental pure electric track car concept” that takes its name from the Irish word for thunderstorm.

Companies House filings suggest McMurtry has ploughed more than £5m into the electric vehicle start-up in partnership with Thomas Yates, a former Mercedes engineer.

CNP Assurances: going Postale

Traders have been picking up a buzz recently around CNP Assurances, the €10bn-valued French personal lines insurer. Speculation has centred on whether La Banque Postale will take full control of the business.

La Banque Postale last year bought a majority stake in CNP to establish a state-controlled financial services provider for France’s rural areas. The merger was in part a response to discontent with public services that helped foment the yellow-vest protests.

CNP has since been rewriting back-book guarantees and boosting solvency by shrinking its capital-intensive life business. La Banque Postale will next year transfer across its non-life subsidiaries to create an insurance one-stop shop. But fears about low interest rates have held back CNP shares, leaving them about 17 per cent from an April peak, which has raised hopes of a full buyout to guarantee delivery of the long term plan.

Theo Fennell: silver lining

Theo Fennell is back in charge of Theo Fennell. The jewellery designer has regained control of his namesake business for the first time in 40 years, having engineered a management buyout from private equity group Endless. London-based Endless had bought the business in 2017 after it fell into administration.