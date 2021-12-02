We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include Brexit, coronavirus pandemic, Turkish economy and KPMG UK
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Brexit fears hold back US-UK trade deal
Omicron variant detected in the US for first time
Turkey’s finance minister resigns amid plunge in lira
KPMG expects auditors back in UK offices four days a week in the future
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published