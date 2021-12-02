Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Headlines include Brexit, coronavirus pandemic, Turkish economy and KPMG UK

This edition features these stories from ft.com

Brexit fears hold back US-UK trade deal

Omicron variant detected in the US for first time

Turkey’s finance minister resigns amid plunge in lira

KPMG expects auditors back in UK offices four days a week in the future

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.