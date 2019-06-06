Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britain’s best known fund manager Neil Woodford is struggling to save his business after he was forced to freeze his flagship fund because it could not meet withdrawal demands from investors. Patrick Jenkins discusses what went wrong and who will be affected with Caroline Binham and Kate Beioley





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, FT financial editor, Kate Beioley, FT Money reporter and Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon