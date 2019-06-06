Print this page

Britain’s best known fund manager Neil Woodford is struggling to save his business after he was forced to freeze his flagship fund because it could not meet withdrawal demands from investors. Patrick Jenkins discusses what went wrong and who will be affected with Caroline Binham and Kate Beioley


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, FT financial editor, Kate Beioley, FT Money reporter and Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

