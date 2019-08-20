Spain will dispatch a navy patrol ship to rescue dozens of migrants stranded on a boat off the Italian island of Lampedusa, the caretaker government of Pedro Sánchez said on Tuesday.

On a day when at least 15 migrants jumped into the sea from the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO ship moored near the island, Madrid said it would send the Audaz to Lampedusa to take the remaining migrants on the boat to Mallorca.

The Spanish government said the Audaz would leave the country’s southern port of Rota on Tuesday afternoon and sail for three days to Lampedusa, where the navy crew would “take charge of” the people aboard the Open Arms.

Mr Sanchez said in a tweet that “with this measure Spain will solve, this week, the humanitarian emergency”.

Open Arms described the situation on board as “out of control” and “desperate”.

It added that the Italian coastguard had rescued the 15 people who jumped into the sea and had taken them to Lampedusa. But it said that the psychological and hygiene conditions for the 83 migrants still on board were deteriorating.

The Open Arms captain had previously warned Italian authorities that the crew of 17 could no longer keep order on the boat as frustrated migrants resorted to fighting.

The controversy over the NGO ship has heightened tensions between Rome and Madrid.

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s interior minister and leader of the rightwing League party, has made closing Italian ports to NGO rescue boats a priority and spearheaded a new law this month that allows vessels to be fined up to €1m for illegally entering Italian waters.

At the weekend, the Spanish government said it would allow the Open Arms to dock at a Spanish port because of Mr Salvini’s “inconceivable” policy of “closing all [Italy’s] doors”.

The NGO rejected that offer because it said the voyage to Spain would take too long.

Pablo Simón, professor of politics at Madrid’s Carlos III University, suggested Mr Sánchez was responding to increased political and media pressure and was seeking to “put the spotlight on Italy as the country that is not meeting its obligations and distinguish it from Spain”.

The Spanish PM had been criticised for his earlier, more tentative policy on the Open Arms, which contrasted with his decision last year to take in 629 migrants on another rescue boat after Italy refused to allow the vessel to dock.

Mr Simón said that the Open Arms migrants would ultimately be distributed between various EU countries.