When Jeremy Corbyn announced on Tuesday that he would back a second EU referendum in all circumstances and campaign for Remain against a Tory Brexit, it marked a victory for the pro-EU movement inside the Labour party.

The Labour leader resisted pressure to make the shift for months, worried about the potential loss of voters in Leave-supporting areas. He was persuaded to make the move by an alliance of MPs, grassroots members and union leaders.

But he has still refused to clarify whether Labour would campaign for Remain or Leave in a general election, a sign of the considerable influence of his four key allies, dubbed “The Four Ms”. The group — Karie Murphy, Seumas Milne, Andrew Murray and Len McCluskey — have been the strongest advocates for Labour to back Brexit.

Paul Mason, a pro-Corbyn journalist, urged the Labour leader to sack the quartet after the party won only 14 per cent of the vote in May’s European Parliament elections. But they remain very much in place.

There is speculation that members of Mr Corbyn’s inner circle could be criticised over the party’s handling of accusations of anti-Semitism in a BBC Panorama documentary on Wednesday night. The programme comes just days after the Sunday Times claimed the party had threatened to sue staff for criticising interventions by Mr Milne and Ms Murphy in relation to left-wingers accused of anti-Jewish sentiment.

Labour denies the claims, and it has accused the BBC of creating a “one-sided” and “pre-determined” programme that is not “balanced and impartial”.

So who are the four Ms?

Karie Murphy

Labour party chief of staff

© Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ms Murphy, a former nurse, previously worked for Tom Watson, who is now deputy leader, but the two fell out after she backed Mr Corbyn’s leadership bid. She now wields power as the gatekeeper of Mr Corbyn’s office.

The Scottish party activist has sought nomination as a Labour parliamentary candidate several times. In 2013 her union-backed candidacy in Falkirk, Scotland, led to an internal inquiry after accusations of vote-rigging. Although she was cleared, she withdrew her candidacy.

The Falkirk “scandal” prompted Ed Miliband, then Labour leader, to change leadership contest rules to reduce the influence of union leaders, inadvertently paving the way for Mr Corbyn’s leadership.

Ms Murphy’s loyalty to the leader and her opposition to a second Brexit referendum have made her the bête noire of many Labour MPs. Recently the Times reported that when Mr Corbyn began to back a second referendum she “screamed” at him: “We’re not doing that, we’re not selling out our class.”

Seumas Milne

Labour’s head of communications and strategy

© Leon Neal/Getty Images

Mr Milne, the son of a former BBC director-general, who was sacked by Margaret Thatcher, is a former Guardian columnist who lives in the upmarket London suburb of Richmond upon Thames.

The 60-year-old is an old friend of Mr Corbyn, who he met when they were members of various leftwing groups, including the Stop the War Coalition.

In his youth, Mr Milne belonged to a group called Straight Left, which backed the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Later, as a Guardian columnist, he argued that communism had “for all its brutalities and failures . . . delivered rapid industrialisation, mass education, job security and huge advances in social and gender equality”. He bemoaned the fall of East Germany, describing it as an “important loss for many millions of people”.

A Eurosceptic, Mr Milne also criticised the “corporate-controlled EU” as a “juggernaut” driven by business interests. He wrote in 2015 that the “modest protections” delivered by Jacques Delors through the EU’s social chapter had since been “watered down by the free market judgments of the European Court of Justice”.

Andrew Murray

Chief of staff, Unite Union; part time adviser to Jeremy Corbyn

© Peter Marshall/Alamy

Mr Murray is a part-time adviser to Mr Corbyn. A former chair of the Stop the War Coalition, the 61-year-old is the scion of a Scottish aristocratic dynasty — he is the son of Peter Drummond-Murray of Mastrick, a stockbroker.

He is resented by many Labour MPs because he belonged to the Communist party of Britain until only two years ago.

A fluent Russian speaker, Mr Murray has previously applauded the regime of North Korea, suggesting “our party has already made its basic position of solidarity with People’s Korea clear”.

In a 2009 book — co-authored with his close friend Mr Milne — he argued that the British empire had caused more deaths than Hitler. “Hitler is uniquely excoriated because his victims were almost all white Europeans, while those of Britain (and other classic colonialisms — French, Belgian, Dutch, Italian and Wilhelmine German) were Asian, African and Arabs,” he wrote.

In 2012, Mr Murray was one of several co-authors, including Mr Milne, of “Building An Economy For The People”, a booklet advocating withdrawal from the EU.

The paper criticised New Labour’s “faith” in the bloc, and suggested that the EU was moving away from its “social model” under the strain of enlargement and was now driven by a “neoliberal” agenda.

“The most beneficial option would appear to be full withdrawal from the EU and the reorientation of the UK’s priorities globally and enable Britain to take an independent approach,” it said.

Len McCluskey

General Secretary, Unite Union

© Simon Dawson/Reuters

While Len McCluskey is not technically an adviser to the Labour leader, he has wielded enormous influence since he threw his weight behind the Corbyn leadership bid in 2015.

The 68-year-old Liverpudlian is a close friend of Ms Murphy. He is also the former boss of both Mr Murray and the Labour party general secretary, Jennie Formby, who is mother to one of his children.

Nicknamed “Red Len”, McCluskey was a supporter of the controversial Militant Tendency, a Trotskyist group that infiltrated the Labour party in the 1980s, although he never became a member of the group, which was eventually banned from the party. His desk in London was recently adorned with a drawing of Lenin.

Mr McCluskey has been one of the most vocal public defenders of Labour’s support of a soft Brexit, in order to respect the public vote of 2016.