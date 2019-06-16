Serco has twice approached rival defence contractor Babcock over a potential £4bn deal that would have shaken up Britain’s defence industry by combining two of its biggest suppliers.

Babcock’s board has unanimously rejected both advances in the past year by Rupert Soames, chief executive of Serco, which were described as “opportunistic”, according to one person familiar with the deal.

A nil premium, all-share deal would have created a defence services giant, with operations that stretch from the UK to the Middle East and Australia.

Mr Soames would have been chief executive and its chairman Roy Gardner would have retained his role, forcing out Babcock’s chief executive Archie Bethel, according to a story first reported in the Sunday Times. Another source familiar with the talks said the two parties had not discussed senior roles. Babcock and Serco were unavailable for comment.

The approach comes amid a wave of upheaval in the outsourcing market, and has raised speculation that there would be a bout of consolidation.

Last January Carillion, one of the Ministry of Defence’s biggest suppliers, collapsed, while rival Interserve is in the hands of creditors. Amey, which manages military housing for the MoD, is up for sale by its owner Ferrovial, while Capita, which has a contract recruiting soldiers for the British army, is also rebuilding itself after a series of profit warnings and contract failures.

One source close to Serco said Mr Soames remained interested in deals. “Whether it’s this one or another one; there’s a lot of things out there,” he said.

The MoD is the biggest user of outsourced services — spending nearly six times more than the next largest UK government department — and many of the contracts remain away from the public eye. Nearly a third of Serco’s work is in the provision of defence services worldwide.

Stephen Rawlinson, analyst at Applied Value, said the defence services market was “a natural fit for the culture and skills Rupert has brought to Serco and would bring a massive improvement”.

“For Rupert this is about organising skills and people to do tasks so if it’s engineers or cleaners the task is the same, regardless of the market sector,” he said.

Serco’s offer was ambitious as its margins are lower than those of Babcock, which has been focused on turning around its operational performance. It also expects the coming year to be “challenging”.

Serco, which had been on the brink of bankruptcy before Mr Soames took over as chief executive in 2014, made pre-tax profits of just £74m on a turnover of £2.8bn last year, versus £235m and £4.5bn respectively at Babcock.

Serco’s shares have staged a minor recovery since December, climbing 40 per cent in the past six months to 136p and valuing Serco at £1.7bn on Friday — still a fraction of the level they peaked at in 2013.

Babcock’s shares have plummeted from their peak of almost £13 in 2014, ending last week at 464p, valuing it at £2.4bn.

Since being rejected by Babcock, Serco has looked to seize opportunities created by US president Donald Trump’s decision to expand the US Navy’s fleet from 280 to 355 ships by 2034. Earlier this year it won its biggest ever contract — a £1.8bn deal to provide housing for asylum seekers in the UK for the next 10 years.

Serco is entirely focused on public sector work where it is best known in the UK for running prisons. It remains under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office for overcharging the Ministry of Justice for the electronic tagging of offenders.