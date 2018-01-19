Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Most of the things that hurt us are easy to identify and avoid in advance. Yet rather than deal with these problems, we tend to live in terror of inchoate and unpredictable dangers. Journalist and author Michele Wucker talks with Matt Klein about why this is and how to fix it.





Music by Podington Bear.

