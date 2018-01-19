Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else
Most of the things that hurt us are easy to identify and avoid in advance. Yet rather than deal with these problems, we tend to live in terror of inchoate and unpredictable dangers. Journalist and author Michele Wucker talks with Matt Klein about why this is and how to fix it.