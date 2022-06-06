This is a deal where one side might easily play in game when, at a more experienced table, the other side might be in a slam . . .

Bidding

Dealer: West

Love All

North East South West — — — 2H Dbl 4H ?

The modern, aggressive bidding style means that West is likely to start with some sort of a pre-empt, here a Weak 2H. North must choose between doubling for take-out and overcalling 2NT — both have claims to be correct; most chose to double which, with so many aces and kings seems the better option. East, pretty certain that North-South have game, should bid 4H. At many club-level tables both South and North then passed.

South should definitely bid 5C. She holds pretty much an opening hand, and knows that partner holds at least three clubs (if not, then North may have a 4-5 or 5-5 strong two-suited hand, for which South has good support also). If South bids 5C freely there, North should consider bidding 6C. South probably holds six clubs and 10pts or more, and East’s bid suggests that they have 10 hearts between them, marking South with a singleton.

Despite the 3-0 trump break and the spade finesse failing, 6C still succeeds, as the spade finesse can be avoided by pitching 4♠ from hand on dummy’s fourth diamond.

Even if South passes over 4H, North is strong enough to double again for take-out. Without a long suit, South may pass however. These days, to leave your opponents undoubled in a barraged contract is usually wrong.

