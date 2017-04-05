Exxon in talks to buy Singapore petrochemical plant

ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it was negotiating to buy one of the world’s biggest petrochemical plants, which went into receivership 18 months ago because of debt problems amid a global commodities downturn.

The plant on Singapore’s Jurong Island ceased operations in late 2014 — just five months after it opened — and was pushed into receivership in 2015 after being unable to service interest payments.

Exxon confirmed it was negotiating with the receiver for Jurong Aromatics Corporation (JAC), a joint venture between eight shareholders including South Korea’s SK International Investment and Chinese polyester maker Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group.

“While progress is being made, no agreement has been reached yet,” Exxon said. The oil group’s bid for the assets is between $1.6bn-$2bn, according to a person familiar with the matter, who said the group was the preferred bidder.

Glencore, which is one of the owners of JAC, is also bidding for the assets, the person said. The plant mainly produces paraxylene, which is used to make plastic bottles and polyester clothing.

Steve Jenkins, vice-president for chemicals consulting at Wood Mackenzie, said the plant’s difficulties were partly due to timing, as it started operations during a sustained collapse in the oil price.

Mr Jenkins said: “Essentially what they had done was build up their inventory prior to start up, filling up their tanks, and then every week the price was dropping. They got caught between severe negative cash flow and the requirement to [service] debt.”

The aromatics complex is adjacent to one of Exxon’s major production sites on Jurong Island, making it easy to integrate into existing operations. The proposed acquisition may also give the energy major access to additional jetty space on the island, according to analysts.

Singapore’s Economic Development Board, which has a 5 per cent stake in the project through its investment arm, said before the project opened that it strengthened the city-state’s reputation as a leading producer of aromatics — hydrocarbons used in a range of consumer products including cosmetics and medicines.