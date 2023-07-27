We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest UK prime property news every morning.

House, Brockenhurst, £1.95mn

Where In the village of Brockenhurst in the south of the New Forest National Park, 13 miles from Lymington and the coast. The closest airport is Southampton, a drive of about 30 minutes depending on traffic.

What This five-bedroom, early 19th-century house with five reception rooms is believed to have once been a milking parlour. It has been much extended to total 3,800 sq ft and comes with a detached double garage and a one-bedroom annexed cottage.

Why The house is set in a secluded half-acre garden at the end of the high street of Hampshire’s largest village, with cafés, a greengrocer, butcher and bakery nearby.

Who Spencers

House, Beaulieu, £3.1mn

Where On Dock Lane in Beaulieu, a small village on the south-eastern edge of New Forest National Park. It’s about 30 minutes by car to Southampton airport in clear traffic.

What A six-bedroom, three-bathroom house designed in the Arts and Crafts style and set in 2.3 acres. It features an open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, conservatory, outdoor pool, pool house, wine cellar, two garages and a carport.

Why The grounds include sweeping lawns, mature trees, shrub borders, a stone terrace with steps to the pool, and views over the surrounding countryside to the Beaulieu river.

Who Knight Frank

House, Martin, £2mn

Where In a west Hampshire village close to the Dorset and Wiltshire borders. The nearest railway station is Salisbury, 12 miles away, where direct trains to London Waterloo take an average of 1 hour 40 minutes.

What A Grade II-listed 18th-century barn converted in the 1990s, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is set in 1.7 acres with a quadruple garage, woodland and a tennis court. A second barn has a further bedroom and a recording studio.

Why The central open vault of the barn has the original beams exposed and two-storey windows on each side and features a pivoting suspended fireplace.

Who Savills

House, Sway, £2mn

Where In a rural setting 3 miles south-east of the village of Sway, which has a railway station with direct trains to London Waterloo (about 1 hour 45 minutes).

What A five-bedroom, five-bathroom house on an acre of land. Surrounded by mature gardens, it is approached via a gravel driveway with electric gates and has a two-storey double garage with a shower room and studio.

Why This light-filled property features a spacious entrance hall with a galleried landing, and garden views from all of its rooms.

Who Knight Frank

House, Bransgore, £3.25mn

Where In a hamlet on the outskirts of Bransgore on the south-western edge of the New Forest National Park. It is a few minutes’ drive to Hinton Admiral station, which has direct trains to London Waterloo.

What A three-acre property with a contemporary four-bedroom, thatched main house and a two-bedroom converted barn. There are also stables, a garage with a heated office, multiple patios and a south-facing rear garden.

Why The property has sustainable features, such as a solar electricity system.

Who Denisons

