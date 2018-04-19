HM Revenue & Customs has been accused of obstructing a request from French prosecutors to raid a British telecoms company suspected of money laundering, after saying the company had made significant corporate donations to the Conservative party.

Lycamobile has been a major donor to the Conservative party, giving the Tories £2.2m since 2011, according to data collected by the Electoral Commission.

Two years ago, the French authorities questioned 19 people in connection with allegations of using the company’s accounts to launder money, after BuzzFeed News exposed suspicious financial activities in the UK.

On Thursday, the news organisation published correspondence between staff at the UK tax authority and their French counterparts, which shows that British officials opposed calls to raid Lycamobile’s London offices as part of their investigation.

In a response dated March 30 2017, a UK official from HMRC said it would be “extremely unlikely to agree to having their premises searched” and that the French request lacked “solid information”.

The correspondence added: “It is of note that they are the biggest corporate donor to the Conservative party led by prime minister Theresa May and donated €1.25m to the Prince Charles Trust in 2012.”

The French request subsequently stalled and the company’s offices were never searched. HMRC has insisted it is not influenced by political considerations and that the information on the company’s donor status was only included as background.

When BuzzFeed first approached HMRC to ask about its response, a senior press officer from HMRC initially denied the company’s donor status would be used to deny a raid.

“No HMRC official would ever write such a letter,” the press officer said. “This is the United Kingdom for God’s sake, not some Third World banana republic where the organs of state are in hock to some sort of kleptocracy.”

However, another HMRC spokesman later said the content of the letter was “regrettable”, but insisted the donor information had been cited as “background”.

“We never take political donations into account when working out how to work with other countries, or indeed on our own, in enforcing the tax law,” he said. “But I can see how this is open to being read that way, which is why that should not be in there.”

A Lycamobile spokesperson said that the company had not donated to the Conservative party since July 2016 and that it “continues to deny all allegations being implied by BuzzFeed”.

Lycamobile said BuzzFeed France and its editor-in-chief, Cecile Dehesdin, face allegations of criminal defamation in France.

BuzzFeed said it was “vigorously defending” the case.

Nicky Morgan, the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Treasury select committee, said: “This clearly raises all sorts of questions and is completely inappropriate.

“I would expect the committee to look into this as part of our economic crime review and to have some early questions for HMRC about the correspondence that they sent.”

John McDonnell, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said: “If true, these are deeply concerning revelations. The fact that a Tory donor could be allowed to potentially subvert the system will look bad to taxpayers who play by the rules.

“The Tories have serious questions to answer on this matter, and I hope the chancellor immediately comes forward to explain this behaviour by HMRC and ensure there was no undue pressure exerted by Conservative party politicians or officials.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman said on Thursday: “HMRC never takes political donations into account when it makes decisions on whether to investigate a business. The request was rejected because it didn’t include sufficient information for HMRC to request a search warrant.

“We are absolutely clear that we take a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

“My understanding from HMRC is that the information was provided in order to offer a full picture of the company to the French authorities.”

An HMRC spokesperson said: “HMRC always investigates suspected rule-breaking professionally and objectively and is never influenced by political considerations.”

“The facts speak for themselves: last year alone we secured an additional £8bn in tax from the largest businesses by tackling avoidance, evasion and non-compliance.”

A Conservative party spokesman said: “All donations to the Conservative party are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and comply fully with the law.”