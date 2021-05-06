Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon talks to the FT’s Henry Mance about why he became a vegan. He says it's not just about preserving wildlife and the environment, it’s also about being true to our human values. Henry’s book How to Love Animals: In a Human-Shaped World, was published last month. Review clips: BBC, NPR

