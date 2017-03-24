Shadow bank crackdown prompts China cash crunch

China’s financial system suffered a cash crunch this week as new regulations designed to curb shadow banking caused big lenders to hoard funds, highlighting the danger of unintended consequences from official moves to lower their debt.

Analysts have warned of rising risks from banks’ increased reliance on volatile short-term funding rather than customer deposits to fund loans and other investments. If money market interest rates spike in times of stress, institutions can be forced to dump assets in order to meet payments due to creditors.

Tightening liquidity prompted the seven-day bond repurchase rate to hit a three-year high of 9.5 per cent on Tuesday, versus an average of below 3 per cent since the beginning of 2014.

Local media reported that several small rural lenders had defaulted on money market loans on Tuesday, prompting the central bank to offer them emergency funding. Central bank cash injections have since eased the problem, but the seven-day rate still hit 5.4 per cent on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China trialled a new Macro Prudential Assessment system for evaluating bank safety last year. Authorities will fully implement the system this year, with the first quarterly assessment to begin at the end of this month. Authorities have also added new criteria that punish lenders for excessive shadow bank activity. Now they are concerned about a possible fire sale of bonds and loans if the PBoC applies the rules aggressively.

“Actual liquidity is ample but the problem is expectations,” said Ming Ming, chief fixed-income analyst at Citic Securities in Beijing. “The market is nervous about the impact. Everyone is wondering, ‘could there be a problem we’re not seeing?’, or ‘will there be some punishment that forces an institution to dump assets? Then banks get cautious and stop offering loans.”

The new MPA framework will include off-balance-sheet credit — notably wealth management products backed by bonds and loans — in measurements of so-called “broad credit”. The change targets banks’ widespread use of off-balance-sheet structures to circumvent lending quotas. Banks where broad credit has grown too fast will face punishments including higher capital requirements.

The latest liquidity squeeze is not as severe as the panic that swept money markets in June 2013, when a key short-term borrowing rate briefly hit 28 per cent. But the latest market shock is similar in that it is partly a result of intentional action by the central bank.

In 2013, the central bank refused to inject liquidity even as conditions tightened severely, in an apparent effort to chasten the market for bad behaviour. Similarly, the PBoC has guided money market rates higher in recent months in an attempt to discourage leveraged investments on rising bond prices.

The move towards higher interest rates is also aimed at discouraging capital outflows by making yields on Chinese assets more attractive. Last week the central bank raised interest rates on its own loans to commercial banks on the same day that the US Federal Reserve raised rates.

“The PBoC has performed so-called ‘market squeezes’ in the past to discourage speculative trading activities in the shadow banking market,” Qiang Liao, China banks analyst at S&P Global Ratings, wrote on Thursday. “As in the case this week, the PBoC eventually relented and injected liquidity to calm the market.”

Additional reporting by Ma Nan

