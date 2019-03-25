Apple is unveiling a renewed push into video, news and finance at its first product launch dedicated to digital services.

The press event, held at Apple Park in Cupertino, marks a departure from the iPhone maker’s longstanding practice of using such keynotes to unveil new hardware and software.

“Today’s going to be a very different kind of event,” Tim Cook, Apple chief executive, said as he opened the event, adding that “today is all about” services.

It is the culmination of a years-long effort by Mr Cook to boost its digital media and cloud services, as he looks to reduce the company’s dependence on the iPhone.

But as Apple shows off its slate of original programming from the likes of JJ Abrams and Steven Spielberg for the first time, the event also marks the latest of several faltering attempts to break into the television business.

This time, Apple is forging new alliances from Hollywood to Wall Street to galvanise growth from subscriptions, to offset the often unpredictable ups and downs of iPhone upgrades.

After years of seeing online services such as iCloud and Apple Music as a way to tie in existing owners of its devices, Mr Cook now hopes to create a services business that can thrive on its own merits, beyond the iPhone and iPad.

Yet even as Apple seeks to woo partners with its unrivalled portfolio of more than 1.4bn active devices, it has also seen pushback from some in the content world, including Netflix and the New York Times, who have baulked at Apple’s commercial terms and its attempt to seize control of their audience.