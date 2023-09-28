Video: Protecting critical infrastructure

We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Cyber Security news every morning.

From the energy sector to the healthcare industry, state-sponsored cyber attacks on critical infrastructure are on the increase. Some are strategic, some are opportunistic, all are a threat to the systems that nations rely on.

In this panel session from the FT Live Cyber Resilience Summit, on 22 September, experts discuss:

What does a systematic approach for virtual and physical security look like for critical industries?

What government support is available for private sector companies operating in these sectors?

Are hiring practices fit for purpose? Is greater scrutiny required dependent on the significance of the industry?

