Video: Protecting critical infrastructure

From the energy sector to the healthcare industry, state-sponsored cyber attacks on critical infrastructure are on the increase. Some are strategic, some are opportunistic, all are a threat to the systems that nations rely on.

In this panel session from the FT Live Cyber Resilience Summit, on 22 September, experts discuss:

  • What does a systematic approach for virtual and physical security look like for critical industries?

  • What government support is available for private sector companies operating in these sectors?

  • Are hiring practices fit for purpose? Is greater scrutiny required dependent on the significance of the industry?

Panellists

Mehul Srivastava, cyber security correspondent, Financial Times (moderator)

Jan Hoff, principal industrial incident responder, Dragos

Sebastien Picard, chief information security officer, Assura

Jeanette Hanna-Ruiz, former CISO, NASA

Jeff Stewart, field chief technology officer, SolarWinds

