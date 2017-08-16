Irish business boss says UK Brexit proposals are ‘not realistic’

Ireland’s biggest business group has described the UK’s proposals for the Irish border post-Brexit as “not realistic”, in the latest sign of Dublin’s frustrations over UK prime minister Theresa May’s approach to the region.

In a Brexit position paper published on Wednesday, the UK government said it was opposed to any physical infrastructure — including customs posts or cameras — being installed at the Irish border, even after the UK leaves the European customs union.

The paper contains no proposal for how to stop EU nationals from crossing the 310-mile land border into the UK illegally. It instead emphasises deterring migrants by “controlling access to the labour market and social security”. It suggests that untested tracking mechanisms could be used to ensure imports are correctly taxed.

Ian Talbot, chief executive of business group Chambers Ireland, said: “It’s not realistic for the UK government to say they are content to have an open border, when they know that cannot be facilitated within EU law.”

He added that the EU and the UK appeared to “have very different ideas of what is workable, with Ireland caught in the middle”.

The Irish government has said it will study the UK’s position paper. Dublin has become increasingly impatient with the vagueness of the UK’s proposals for the border, where any police or customs checks would bring uncomfortable reminders of violent periods in recent decades.

Leo Varadkar, the recently-elected Taoiseach, said last month that Ireland would not “design a border for the Brexiteers”.

Both Ireland and the EU have poured cold war on the potential for technological solutions, such as cameras and an online registration system, to control the border.

The Democratic Unionist party, Northern Ireland’s largest party — which is currently allied with Mrs May’s Conservatives — welcomed the “commitment to a seamless border” and the UK’s rejection of “any new border in the Irish Sea”.

But Sinn Féin, the largest nationalist party in Northern Ireland, said on Wednesday that the UK border plan was “completely unworkable”.

“We’re being sold a pup. There will be an EU frontier on the island of Ireland. There will be negative consequences,” David Cullinan, the party’s Brexit spokesman in the Irish parliament, told Sky News.

Northern Ireland is one of the three issues, alongside the “divorce bill” and the rights of EU citizens in Britain, that are being dealt with in the first stage of Brexit negotiations. The next round of talks will begin on August 28.

The UK position paper published on Wednesday cites Cyprus and the border between Croatia and Bosnia as examples of places where “the EU has set aside the normal regulations and codes set out in EU law”. But it effectively admits that there is no precedent for the “robust enforcement mechanism” needed to ensure that goods that do not comply with EU trade policy are not traded across the Irish border after Brexit.

The UK says a “tracking mechanism” could be introduced to identify the end users of imports to the UK, as well as a “repayment mechanism” to ensure that traders pay the correct level of tariffs for the end user.

This scenario would arise if the UK and the EU agreed a customs partnership arrangement — a British proposal that would involve aligning import regimes and upholding regulatory equivalence for goods. While it would stop short of full regulatory harmonisation, it would almost inevitably reduce Britain’s flexibility in future trade negotiations with other nations.

The UK’s alternative proposal is a “highly-streamlined customs arrangement”, involving exemptions for small businesses and lighter rules on large businesses.

The UK has also proposed that both it and the EU continue to pay into peace programmes for Ireland and Northern Ireland. This could mean the UK will still pay into the EU budget after Brexit, or another financing mechanism. EU peace programmes allocated almost €2bn to Ireland and Northern Ireland between 1995 and 2013.

The single wholesale electricity market on the island of Ireland would also continue under British proposals.

