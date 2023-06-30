This is an audio transcript of the FT Weekend podcast episode: ‘Why we should read translated novels, with author Georgi Gospodinov’

Lilah Raptopoulos

Over the past year, our literary editor Fred Studemann, has been reading a lot more than he even usually does. He read 134 books over about eight months. That averages out to about a book a day, and all of it was in service of one task: being a judge for the International Booker Prize.

Fred Studemann

I mean, the sheer volume of books.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

Fred Studemann

And you just think, how can I do this? And I rang someone up who’d been involved and they said, basically, you know, if you’ve got a day job — and I thought, yes, I have. And if you’ve got a family — yes, I have. And if you got, you know, very little time and I don’t know much about this, you must be mad. (Laughter) Thankfully, thankfully, there were other people who made me see the wisdom of doing it, which is certainly the right thing to do.

Lilah Raptopoulos

The International Booker is given in Britain, but it’s one of those rare prizes that matters all over the world. Because each year it honours a fiction book that was written in another language and then translated and published in English, which means that Fred got to read stories from dozens of countries — Mexico, Cote d’Ivoire, South Korea . . .

Fred Studemann

I mean, to me, the most mind-blowing thing of doing this whole thing was just stepping out of the world I normally inhabit, the sort of largely this anglophone literary world. You know . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

Fred Studemann

. . . without being too pretentious about it and just going on this mad journey and seeing lots of different perspectives, even making you question what is a novel.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Mm-hmm.

The book that won the International Booker comes from Bulgaria. It’s called Time Shelter by Georgi Gospodinov. It’s a story about a man who develops a sort of cult following by creating homes for people with dementia that look and feel exactly like the years they grew up in. It allows them to literally live in the past. But then suddenly nostalgia takes over and everyone starts to want to live in the past, and politicians start to co-opt these time shelters. So the novel also becomes a critique of modern populism.

The other thing that’s unique about the International Booker is that the winner now shares the prize with their translator. And that’s because good translation is hard. It takes a lot of skill to get the true essence of a book right in another language.

Fred Studemann

Well, I think it’s sort of overdue because, you know, it’s not that long ago when translators would actually sometimes not even be properly credited. But you know, there was a time when you wouldn’t necessarily even see their name in the book or it’d be in very small print tucked away with all the, you know, the trademark details.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

Fred Studemann

And that has changed. And now the push is to get them greater recognition.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Lilah Raptopoulos

Today my guests are the International Booker Prize winners: Georgi and his English translator, Angela Rodel. We talk about the novel and about the process of translation, and we talk about how a small language — spoken by just 6mn people — has a lot to teach the rest of the world.

This is FT Weekend. I’m Lilah Raptopoulos.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

I don’t know about you, but I actually don’t read a lot of contemporary books in translation. I read some of the classics, like All Quiet on the Western Front and The Odyssey, things that we consider part of the canon. But reading a translated book that was written recently about world events that I’ve personally lived through was really interesting because Time Shelter is responding to Brexit and Trump and populism in Europe, but all from a Bulgarian perspective — so from an entirely different angle. I also found it really broadening and exciting because reading it felt like I was in on a secret. Time Shelter wasn’t written for me. It often describes a culture I don’t know that much about, so I got to kind of peek into a culture talking to itself, and I really liked it. It just unlocked an entirely new category of literature for me. It made me want to be in on more secrets for more cultures I don’t know that much about and get their perspective on the world that I live in.

Georgi and Angela, welcome to FT Weekend. We are so thrilled to have you.

Angela Rodel

We’re happy to be here. Thank you.

Georgi Gospodinov

Thank you.

Lilah Raptopoulos

I would love for listeners to give them a sense of the plot of the book if they haven’t read it. So the narrator is a man without a name, really, but sort of has your name, Georgi, and he meets this mysterious therapist named Gaustine. And Gaustine loves the past, and he believes in it as a form of therapy to, sort of like, exist in a certain time in the past. And he starts these dementia clinics where people can live in areas where they hold very vivid memories because he thinks it’s good for them. And then the clinics get very popular and people who don’t even have dementia want to live in certain areas, like they want to live in 1972 or the ‘50s, often for different nostalgic reasons. And then unsurprisingly, you turn the page and all of Europe is doing it. (Chuckle) Like, politicians co-opted an entire country, start dressing in traditional national clothes and living in the past too, and re-enacting it. It asks a lot of questions about whether the past is good and beautiful or dangerous. And anyway, what do you think? What would you add? What would you change?

Georgi Gospodinov

Thank you. So now, yeah, even I understood the novel. (Laughter) But yes, this is a novel about the . . . how we can bring the past to us and how dangerous could be this moving of the past in our days, this flap of the past in our days. So this is a novel which started with the clinics of the past, but finished with this referendum of the past. And yeah, it’s a novel about the slight poison of the past, actually the discrete monster of the past. Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. I found myself underlining a lot of lines in the beginning, just sort of beautiful questions about how the past gets made and how we’re constantly producing news in the present that becomes the past and how we make collective memory and, you know, how stories in the past help us explain to us who we are. There’s something romantic about it. And a lot of that romanticism resonates with me and I imagine resonates with many readers. I often feel a longing for the past. But then when it took this turn and reminded us that living in the past can be a dangerous thing, I was curious about that conflict for you, Georgi. Like, how do you feel about that conflict between the past being good and the past being bad?

Georgi Gospodinov

No, actually it wasn’t easy book for me at all. It wasn’t easy because, as a writer, I really would love to stay in the rooms of the past, in the afternoons of the past, because past is full of senses, it’s full of sounds. It’s full of stories, actually. The future is empty, and that’s why I like to stay in the past. But after 2016, this conflict, as you said, appeared again and again. Something happened in US and in Europe and, you know, it was connected with the election of the president Trump and also with the, in Europe, with the Brexit. And actually you could see then how the past could became a propaganda.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Lilah Raptopoulos

What happens once the plot moves outside of the dementia hospitals is that each European country starts voting in referendums on what decade it wants to go back and live in. Italian citizens choose the ‘60s, their dolce vita — the golden time of Fiats and Fellini movies. A lot of other western countries choose the ‘80s. Sweden has a hard time picking a decade it wants to live in because so many of them were happy. Gaustine and the narrator are both from Bulgaria, and Bulgaria’s referendum causes major unrest, so much that the narrator has to flee.

Georgi Gospodinov

I thought, OK, let’s do this. If you want to live in the past, let’s imagine what will happen if you make this referendums of the past. Because the election of Trump up to me and also Brexit, they were kind of a referendums of the past and it was very hard work actually to . . . I had to invent or to imagine the nostalgia of Spain, Italy, Portugal, Romania, every European countries, and to predict which decade they will choose.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. Angela, I know that you started translating the book before it was finished because it was so anticipated, because the English-language publishers wanted a taste of what was coming. And I imagine that means that you were one of the book’s early readers. How quickly did you feel like, OK, this really has a potential for a non-Bulgarian audience, this is telling a universal story?

Angela Rodel

Yeah, no, I, actually Georgi was very cruel. He didn’t let me read the whole book. (Laughter) He only gave me an excerpt. So I don’t think I was one of the very first readers. He kept me hanging like many other, many other excited readers. But I had actually worked on his previous novel, Physics of Sorrow. And so that novel as well, although it was maybe more Bulgarian, again, even then, it’s clear to me that Georgi, his thinking, his vision goes so much beyond the local literature. I mean, a lot of his stories as well deal with these really deeply human questions, but always through a very personal lens.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, yeah. There were some scenes where the narrator is sort of explaining what it’s like to be Bulgarian, and it feels like the narrator’s speaking to other Bulgarians. But he is also sort of explaining it to me or to someone who doesn’t know. There’s this scene where he’s sitting in a café in Zurich and he’s speaking Bulgarian with another woman, and he says, we were chatting away breezily, enjoying the advantage of a small language become assurance that no one will understand you as you gossip about everything. And that one of the topics of conversation always is the, quote, “eternal sorrow and misfortune of being Bulgarian”. For a Bulgarian, complaining is like talking about the weather in England — you never go wrong.

Angela Rodel

You know, that wasn’t all in the original. We did slip in some stealth glosses here and there, but we try to keep it very limited. And that’s why Bulgarians, I think, love Georgi’s work so much is that it does feel like he’s talking right to them about a shared past. I mean, everybody grew up under socialism, of a certain generation and, and so there is this kind of intimate tone that I think really resonates with Bulgarian readers, that they immediately recognise the references that he’s making. But they’re also done in such a way that it doesn’t exclude the foreign reader.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. You used a word that I don’t know — gloss? It was like something like a . . .

Angela Rodel

A stealth gloss.

Lilah Raptopoulos

A stealth gloss. What’s a stealth gloss?

Angela Rodel

It is a very handy tool to offer the translator because it’s not very fashionable to put footnotes in literature. I think that the dominant feeling nowadays in the industry is that it pulls the reader out of the text. But there are certain things that are just going to be confusing. And so a stealth gloss is like putting the explanation of what a term or what a word means in the main text, and hopefully the reader will think it was there in the original and not realise that they’re being explained to and thus not be pulled out of the text. So the stealth gloss is a very important tool for the translator these days.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Oh, that’s brilliant. Interesting. Thanks.

Georgi Gospodinov

(Inaudible) Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, please go ahead.

Georgi Gospodinov

It wasn’t easy at all for translation also because when you try to build different eras, you should use the specific language. The language of 1960s is different from the language of 1980s, and this was something that Angela did in a very good way. And also we had other very funny moments in the translation. Maybe Angela would tell about the disco and ‘80s. (Chuckle) Yeah, because when you translate, you translate not only the text. You translate the context and sometimes the Bulgarian context and the US context, it’s quite different.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

Angela Rodel

Yeah, no, it’s funny because there is a conversation between two of the characters about, you know, ‘80s being the decade of disco, and I was like, “Wait, it was the ‘70s.” I was born in 1974, remember as a very young child I’m dancing to the Bee Gees, to Saturday Night Fever. And it’s very, you know, associated with the ‘70s in the west and in the US. And Georgi said, well actually, we had this conversation, it turns out it didn’t quite make it across the Iron Curtain as quickly as it made it across the Atlantic. And so basically it really was, for Bulgarians and for people in eastern Europe, ‘80s is really what’s associated with disco. And so that, it actually worked out really well because the way that phrase came up was within a conversation between two characters with direct speech. It gave us a little more flexibility, just slip in a stealth gloss there to say, you know, kind of contextualise that this wasn’t that Georgi doesn’t know what’s going on musically in the past, but it’s just that it really was experienced in a different way. That genre had a different association in the east.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, yeah. Georgi, I’d love to know what’s important to you about the translation process.

Georgi Gospodinov

For me, it’s very important, the sent- the sound of the sentence, the rhythm of the sentence to be the same into the different language, into the foreign language. I must admit that I’m kind of smuggling of poetry into the prose and actually you can read, yeah, they are hidden poems into the novels because . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

You said you’re a smuggler of poetry into prose. That’s beautiful.

Georgi Gospodinov

You know, it’s maybe, it’s a kind of trick because publishers don’t like to publish poetry, so that’s why I decided to write novels who are like poetry (chuckle) like a big poem . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. I was thinking about the style of writing as well when I was reading. And you’re right, it really is poetry, and sometimes it feels like drafts and you sort of just . . . you begin to trust wherever the narrator is gonna bring you, even if you’re not totally sure if you’ll understand where you’re going. I’m curious what you wanted the reading experience to be like for a reader, especially as the book develops. I don’t want to give it away. But by the end of the book, this whole reality becomes kind of too much for the narrator and the style starts to reflect that.

Georgi Gospodinov

For me, what I want is my stories or my sentences, or my words to be able to unlock the memories, longings in the readers that live far away from me that never had my experience. So because it’s a book of memory, I believe that if I find the right words and the right sentence and the right smell and the right sound in my stories, I will unlock the same memory in someone, even if he never had this memory, you know, because sometimes we have memories about the things that never happened to us. Sometimes the things that never happened are more important than the things that happened to us.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, yeah. That feels especially poignant for a country that was stuck behind the Iron Curtain for so many years. And your answer makes me wonder, like, what do you think the world can learn from this book? What can the world learn from reading about populism from a Bulgarian perspective?

Georgi Gospodinov

OK. There are some things that could be said down in Bulgaria. So I could say them in Bulgarian, that if you want to have the Bulgarian answer, the Bulgarian is feasible, Bulgarian words. You prefer to tell it in Bulgarian because . . . or not?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Sure. So you would like to explain it in Bulgarian and then Angela can translate. Is that, is it? That sounds great.

Georgi Gospodinov

Yeah. (Speaks in Bulgarian)

Angela Rodel

So what’s Bulgarian about the novel isn’t actually all that different from what’s happening in Europe and around the world.

Georgi Gospodinov

(Speaks in Bulgarian)

Angela Rodel

So the same kitschy nationalism or that nationalist kitsch that you can see here . . .

Georgi Gospodinov

(Speaks in Bulgarian)

Angela Rodel

Here in Bulgaria, it’s more connected with the 19th century.

Georgi Gospodinov

(Speaks in Bulgarian)

Angela Rodel

But also with late socialism.

Georgi Gospodinov

(Speaks in Bulgarian)

Angela Rodel

So for that reason in the novel there’s an entire chapter dedicated to Bulgaria.

Georgi Gospodinov

(Speaks in Bulgarian)

Angela Rodel

Because I know those processes here are the best.

Georgi Gospodinov

(Speaks in Bulgarian)

Angela Rodel

Yeah, but the idea was to show that those processes actually aren’t all that different from the nationalism that comes in other countries with this, you know, sort of turning towards the past.

Georgi Gospodinov

And I just wanted to say, OK, you’re laughing on this Bulgarian things, but be careful because they are almost the same in your countries. Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Mmm.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

It’s been a tough few years for Bulgaria. There’s corruption, Russian influence. The war in Ukraine is really close by. The country has had five elections in just the past two years. So when Bulgarians found out that Georgi had won the Booker Prize, it was a huge deal.

I hear there was a big celebration in Bulgaria. Our books editor, who is one of the judges, Fred Studemann, he had seen a video of people sort of celebrating and he compared it to people in a bar like watching their country’s football team win the World Cup. Can you tell me about . . .

Georgi Gospodinov

Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

. . . how Bulgaria responded?

Georgi Gospodinov

Yeah. It was (chuckle) you know, it was like, as they said in 1994, in a football, Bulgaria was semi-finalist in the US, it was world championship. But the best thing was that people, I didn’t expect this. It was really I was moved of it, the people reacted in this way because of the success of the book, because of the literature. It was very important for country like Bulgaria in this last very hard three years in Bulgaria. They just needed to have something light, something meaningful, something that could encourage them. And I think this was very important.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, I was thinking about the power of small languages. Georgi I saw that when Time Shelter was shortlisted you said it is commonly assumed that big themes are reserved for big literatures or literatures written in big languages, while small languages somehow by default are left with the local and the exotic. And . . .

Georgi Gospodinov

Absolutely it’s part of my, say my fighting because I’m coming from Bulgaria, from eastern European literature. You know, for a long time we had this dividing, call we had this label that, OK, you’re from eastern European literature, so you should tell us, you know, this eastern European story, the stories from communism, or the stories with Ottoman Empire from 19th centuries and so on and so on. Twenty years ago when I started to publish abroad and there were stereotypes and stereotypes, and someone said to me, OK, we didn’t expect from you to tell us the stories like our politics. Why you tell us these contemporary stories about divorcing go something like this. And I told them that if you live in Bulgaria. People are falling in love or get divorced (laughter) and sometimes they die of natural death. And so it’s very important to because, you know, we have, we have much untold stories. It’s true. But this is our advantage in a way. And we know, we know clearly through, with our skin, we know that what it means to be part of the totalitarian society, what it means to be sad, what it means to be unnoticed, what it means to be ignored.

Lilah Raptopoulos

This has been so wonderful. I just want to ask one more question to both of you, which is just, you know what each of you want readers to take away from this novel. What do you want them thinking about the most?

Georgi Gospodinov

Anj?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Angela?

Angela Rodel

I mean, I guess I can quote Georgi and I would love them to come away from this knowing that small languages can talk about big, deep topics that I think many people, when they meet me, I tell them I’m a translator from Bulgaria and they’re like, Really? You know, like, why? (Laughter) And it’s because Bulgarians have really interesting things to say. So I think Georgi’s message, I want them to come away with that.

Georgi Gospodinov

OK. I’ve never liked the end of the novels. I think I am not good with the end of the novel. And that’s why at the end of this novel, there is a sentence that the end of the novels . . . the novel is like the end of the world. It’s good to postpone it. (Chuckle) I would like the readers when they finish the novel, to have this feeling, that they can to postpone the end of the world.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Mm-hmm. Georgi and Angela, this is a real honour. Thank you so much for being on the show.

Angela Rodel

Thank you.

Georgi Gospodinov

Thank you. Thank you.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Lilah Raptopoulos

That's the show this week. Thank you for listening to FT Weekend, the Life and Arts podcast of the Financial Times. A link to our review of Time Shelter is in the show notes. Also this week, Fred and our deputy books editor Laura Battle have launched our annual summer books special.

As you know, we love hearing from you. You can email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. The show is on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and I am on Instagram and Twitter, though mostly posting behind-the-scenes stuff on Instagram @lilahrap. Please keep in touch. Send me a message. Share the show with your friends. All that really helps us.

I am Lilah Raptopoulos, and here's my incredible team. Katya Kumkova is our senior producer. Lulu Smyth is our producer. Molly Nugent is our contributing producer. Our sound engineers are Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco, with original music by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is our executive producer and our global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.