Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet, has called for a moratorium on facial recognition technology while regulators assess its risks, just days ahead of the publication of a key EU proposal on the issue.

Speaking at a trade event in Brussels, Mr Pichai said the search giant had chosen not to roll out general-purpose facial recognition services because of their potential to be used for “nefarious” reasons. He argued that regulators should put guidelines and rules on the use of the technology high on their agenda.

“Facial recognition is fraught with risks. I think it is important that dominant regulation tackles it sooner rather than later,” said Mr Pichai.

“It is important that governments are involved. It can be immediate but maybe there’s a waiting period before we really think about how it’s being used.”

Facial recognition is at the forefront of a battle over the use of biometric surveillance measures by authorities that is escalating around the world.

As the technology has become commercially available in recent years, police forces in countries with authoritarian political systems have adopted it readily — most notably in China, which uses facial recognition as part of its extensive surveillance of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang province, a programme that has been denounced by human rights groups.

However, it has also been trialled and used by police and the private sector — including by retailers — in the UK, India, Brazil and the US, among others.

Mr Pichai’s comments, made at an event hosted by Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel, came as EU regulators are considering plans to ban facial recognition technology for up to five years as they assess how to prevent abuses, according to an early draft of the proposal seen by the Financial Times.

The plans are part of a broader push by EU regulators who are coming up with proposals on how to govern artificial intelligence within the first 100 days of the new commission under president Ursula von der Leyen.

Calls to impose a moratorium on facial recognition until a global regulatory framework exists have been issued by regulators across the UK and the US, with US cities such as San Francisco and Oakland already choosing to temporarily ban its use by public bodies.

While Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook have all waded into the business, with Amazon being criticised for widely selling an inaccurate technology, Google has been more cautious about deploying facial recognition across its products and services.

The advertising giant has, however, been under intense scrutiny over its handling of users’ data. In Ireland, Google has been accused of secretly feeding personal data to advertisers, while its online advertising exchange is being investigated by the Irish data protection authority.

Meanwhile, in the US, it is facing a federal inquiry over how it gathers healthcare data from millions of users to develop new technologies.