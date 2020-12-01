Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
US CDC urges vaccine priority for health workers
Kiran Stacey
US healthcare workers and care-home residents should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, an expert committee has recommended, as the country prepares for a likely rollout in the next few weeks.
Members of a key government advisory panel that is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Tuesday to prioritise the two groups in the initial phases of vaccine production when doses remain scarce.
The vote means that if one or more vaccines are authorised later this month, most people who work in healthcare settings or long-term care facilities should receive doses of a vaccine by the end of the year.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended will be carried out by state health authorities, who will be responsible for making sure the vaccines get to the people for whom they are intended.
Jose Romero, the chair of the committee, said: “We are using the principles of maximising benefits and minimising harm; promoting justice and mitigating health inequity.”
Florida passes 1m cases as Arizona breaks record
A volunteer receives a Covid-19 vaccination at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida
Peter Wells
Florida on Tuesday became the third US state to confirm more than 1m coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.
A further 8,847 people tested positive, authorities revealed this afternoon, up from 6,426 on Monday and compared with 8,102 on Tuesday last week.
That took the total number of infections in the Sunshine State to 1,008,166, according to health department data. Only California and Texas have tallied more.
Meanwhile, Arizona on Tuesday reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases for the first time, giving a taste of how states may be set to report a leap in daily numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
A further 10,322 cases were revealed by authorities this morning, up from 822 on Monday and compared with 4,544 on Tuesday last week.
The record number of infections soars past the Grand Canyon State's previous record of 4,877 on July 1, when it was among those in the sunbelt to experience a surge in cases during the summer.
Turkey launches vaccination plan
Turkey’s new daily coronavirus cases continued to top 30,000 as the country said it would start administering vaccines as soon as this month.
The health ministry reported 30,110 more coronavirus infections, including 6,101 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.
Turkey’s 82m people have recorded more than 500,000 coronavirus cases, with 190 deaths announced on Tuesday bringing the total to 13,936.
Health minister Fahrettin Koca said that at least 10m vaccine doses would be procured in December, along with 20m in January and another 10m in February.
Vaccination of healthcare workers is scheduled to begin on December 11, Dr Koca said.
Hong Kong tightens gathering rules amid surge
Hong Kong has tightened gathering restrictions and moved to keep bars and clubs closed until at least December 15, officials said on Tuesday.
The Centre for Health Protection announced another 82 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 had been detected in the previous 24 hours.
Of Hong Kong’s 6,397 cases recorded since the pandemic began, 848 cases have been detected in the 14 days to November 30.
Hong Kong Disneyland said it will close from Wednesday until further notice as the number of coronavirus infections surged in the Chinese territory.
Ocean Park, a theme park with a zoo on Hong Kong island, also said it would close until further notice.
“The coming two weeks are going to be critical,” a government spokeswoman said. “The government has rolled out various measures which have enabled us to overcome previous waves of the epidemic.”
Separately, a 76-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to seven days’ jail by the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts for violating quarantine orders.
News you might have missed …
A bipartisan group of US senators has proposed a $908bn spending package as Jay Powell, the Fed chair, made a new appeal for lawmakers to provide more support to the economy. The proposal, led by Virginia Democrat Mark Warner and Maine Republican Susan Collins, reflects growing economic anxiety in Washington.
Families in England will be able to visit their loved ones in elderly-care homes from Wednesday, the government has announced. The Department of Health and Social Care said that starting from this week, individuals will be able to visit care homes — subject to a negative Covid-19 test result.
French president Emmanuel Macron said the government is looking at “restrictive and dissuasive” measures to prevent French people from skiing over the border in Switzerland at Christmas when its own resorts will be closed. The move highlights the lack of cross-border coordination in Europe in tackling the pandemic.
Growth in US manufacturing eased in November on the heels of the strongest month in two years, as the sector struggled to hire workers amid the pandemic. The Institute for Supply Management’s index tracking factory activity fell to 57.5 last month from 59.3 in October, a sign that the rebound continued at a slower pace.
Debenhams is on course to be liquidated in the new year with the probable loss of more than 12,000 jobs, bringing 200 years of retail history to an ignominious end and compounding the crisis on the UK high street. The Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown followed a brutal few years for high street retailers.
The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said on Tuesday the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and immunogenic” after a trial participant claimed he suffered adverse effects. SII said the claim was “malicious” because his complications “were independent of the vaccine trial”.
Europe’s second largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, is expecting a return to its pre-pandemic level of profits next year after taking a €3.4bn hit from the Covid-19 crisis this year, the company said on Tuesday. For 2020, Munich Re is expecting a 56 per cent drop in profits to €1.2bn.
Airbnb on Tuesday disclosed it could raise as much as $2.5bn in its initial public offering. The company would have a market value of $29.8bn, a feat considering its operations were moribund for part of this year after the pandemic and government travel restrictions cut into its business.
