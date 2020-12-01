Breaking news

US healthcare workers and care-home residents should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, an expert committee has recommended, as the country prepares for a likely rollout in the next few weeks.

Members of a key government advisory panel that is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Tuesday to prioritise the two groups in the initial phases of vaccine production when doses remain scarce.

The vote means that if one or more vaccines are authorised later this month, most people who work in healthcare settings or long-term care facilities should receive doses of a vaccine by the end of the year.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended will be carried out by state health authorities, who will be responsible for making sure the vaccines get to the people for whom they are intended.

Jose Romero, the chair of the committee, said: “We are using the principles of maximising benefits and minimising harm; promoting justice and mitigating health inequity.”