All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Dave Ball was a member of which bestselling 1980s pop duo?

Who was the England men’s cricket coach from 2009 to 2014?

Which novel — America’s bestselling of the 20th century — takes its title from a line in a poem by Ernest Dowson?

Who was the owner of the Daily Telegraph before the Barclay brothers?

Of the four states of matters, which comes first alphabetically?

As who or what is Joey known in the title of an awarding-winning children’s book of 1982, an award-winning play of 2007 and an award-winning film of 2011?

What originated at a National Hockey League game of 1979, and spread globally after the 1986 football World Cup?

In 1999, which skin-care brand globally changed the U in its name to an O?

On April 8 2022, who was banned from attending Oscar ceremonies for the next 10 years?