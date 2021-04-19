Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Consumers around the world have stockpiled an extra $5.4tn of savings since the coronavirus pandemic began, and many of Europe’s wealthiest football clubs have agreed to join a breakaway “Super League” competition. Plus, the FT’s Lex columnist Elaine Moore discusses whether the audio chat app, Clubhouse, has staying power.





Global savers’ $5.4tn stockpile offers hope for post-Covid spending

Top European football clubs sign up to breakaway Super League

Reach for the stars: what Clubhouse can learn from TikTok

HSBC top brass forced to hot desk as HQ scraps executive floor

