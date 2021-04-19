Print this page

Consumers around the world have stockpiled an extra $5.4tn of savings since the coronavirus pandemic began, and many of Europe’s wealthiest football clubs have agreed to join a breakaway “Super League” competition. Plus, the FT’s Lex columnist Elaine Moore discusses whether the audio chat app, Clubhouse, has staying power. 


Global savers’ $5.4tn stockpile offers hope for post-Covid spending

https://www.ft.com/content/8cbfe40d-1ce1-4dc6-bcb2-1314b77b9443?


Top European football clubs sign up to breakaway Super League

https://www.ft.com/content/4cbef20a-7599-4580-82aa-2af383bd0f5a


Reach for the stars: what Clubhouse can learn from TikTok

https://www.ft.com/content/84b3879b-f3bb-4138-a688-e3ed4179d45b


HSBC top brass forced to hot desk as HQ scraps executive floor

https://www.ft.com/content/4984410c-e6fe-41d6-9d66-67ee54188f38?


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast