It is an improbable comeback — but then, in the nearly four decades he ruled Zimbabwe until his own soldiers forced him out, Robert Mugabe made a career of being underestimated by his enemies.

Months after a palace coup that was supposed to ensure his long-delayed retirement for good, the 94-year-old Mr Mugabe appears to be returning to politics, rattling the ruling Zanu-PF that is now controlled by his successor as president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This week Mr Mugabe associated himself with a newly formed opposition party just as Mr Mnangagwa was trying to convince global investors that his predecessor’s economic misrule was being exorcised.

The new party, called the National Patriotic Front, has echoed Mr Mugabe’s complaints that he was illegally removed — and intends to contest elections this year that were supposed to give Mr Mnangagwa legitimacy beyond his army backing.

For many, that suggests a plot by Mr Mugabe to rally his remaining supporters and spoil the authority of his former deputy.

Jealousy Mawarire, the NPF’s spokesperson, denies claims that Mr Mugabe is controlling the party from behind the scenes. “That’s propaganda; it’s the military junta which is saying that,” he insisted.

Even though the NPF’s ostensible leader Ambrose Mutinhiri defected from the ruling Zanu-PF only days before turning up at Mr Mugabe’s home, Mr Mawarire denies that the former president is even a member. “He has a constitutional right as a citizen to support any party of his choice,” he added.

Few believe the new-found adherence to constitutionalism of a strongman who was regularly accused of rigging elections and persecuting opponents.

Instead analysts see the new party as a vendetta by a fallen leader angry at army commanders who switched sides when his erratic wife, Grace, grew too close to succeeding him and removed Mr Mnangagwa in a power struggle that threatened to turn Zanu-PF into a family fiefdom.

He genuinely thinks he can remove Mnangagwa from power in the election, by dividing the Zanu-PF vote

Mr Mugabe “basically has nothing to lose and he feels he was treated unfairly”, says Obert Hodzi, a Zimbabwean researcher at the University of Helsinki. Last November soldiers detained the Mugabes at home while they arrested the family’s allies for alleged corruption. Mr Mnangagwa has restricted privileges, including foreign travel, for the Mugabes. Ostracism of their so-called “G40” loyalists in Zanu-PF has hardened further.

Mr Mugabe’s complaints of ill treatment to a visiting African Union delegation last month were treated with derision. After all he retains an ample pension and a Chinese-built mansion in the capital, Harare.

But disquiet has grown over the army’s role in politics, with the leader of last year’s takeover now serving as Mr Mnangagwa’s vice-president. Other cabinet positions have also been given to military officers. Observers suggest that Mr Mugabe is exploiting concerns in Zanu-PF about the army’s influence.

A master at playing off his enemies when he was in power, Mr Mugabe may also scent public disappointment that Mr Mnangagwa has not done more in his first months in office to fix the economy, left in a parlous state by cash shortages and a lack of investment.

“That has emboldened him,” Mr Hodzi says. “He genuinely thinks he can remove Mnangagwa from power in the election, by dividing the Zanu-PF vote.”

According to a statement, Mr Mutinhiri told his former leader this week that two out of three Zanu-PF members already secretly back the new party and that Zimbabweans are “outraged by the unconstitutional and humiliating manner” in which he was ousted.

In reality many, especially in Zimbabwe’s cities, remain happy that Mr Mugabe has been ousted. They include university graduates reduced to street vending and bank depositors used to long queues for scarce US dollars.

Zanu-PF is also likely to fight back hard. So far Mr Mnangagwa, Mr Mugabe’s loyal right-hand man for many years, has said only that he was unhappy with his former master playing again at politics.

A government-owned mouthpiece has been less subtle. The Herald newspaper has already hinted at the possible seizure of Mr Mugabe’s 21 farms — some allegedly leased to white farmers, in a mockery of his rhetoric on seizing land for the benefit of the black majority.

But a fight with Mr Mugabe might muddy Zanu-PF’s efforts to present the army-backed transition of power as secure and legitimate — necessary for all that prized investment. “The whole world have accepted them,” a former senior Zanu-PF official says. “They don’t want to spoil that.”