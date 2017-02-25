Warren Buffett backs share buy backs

Warren Buffett, doyen of investing for the long term, has ridden to the defence of a corporate practice that is sometimes condemned as the height of short-termism: share buybacks.

In his latest annual letter, the chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, urged everyone in what he called the “heated” debate over buybacks to “take a deep breath”.

I’m not aware of any enticing project that in recent years has died for lack of capital

He wrote: “Some people have come close to calling them un-American — characterizing them as corporate misdeeds that divert funds needed for productive endeavors. That simply isn’t the case.”

Critics of share buybacks — who include Larry Fink, chief executive of the asset manager BlackRock, charge that they prevent corporate America from investing in longer-term growth opportunities and are therefore crimping the economy.

Mr Buffett had no truck with that argument. “Both American corporations and private investors are today awash in funds looking to be sensibly deployed. I’m not aware of any enticing project that in recent years has died for lack of capital,” he wrote. “Call us if you have a candidate.”

Berkshire has a buyback policy of its own, namely that it will repurchases its shares if their price falls below 120 per cent of its stated book value. The issue is “not that complicated”, Mr Buffett said; buying back shares makes sense when the market is valuing them at less that the intrinsic value of the company, and when the company has no other pressing need for cash.

While Buffett-watchers always pore over the annual letters, this year’s missive has added interest because it comes on the heels of Mr Buffett’s decision, with his investment partners 3G, to pull a $143bn bid for Unilever by Kraft Heinz, the ketchup maker they control.

Unilever rejected the bid, citing Kraft Heinz’s reputation for aggressive cost-cutting and indirectly highlighting some of the criticism Mr Buffett has endured since he began funding 3G’s acquisitions earlier this decade. Shareholders at Berkshire’s past two annual meetings have suggested that 3G’s methods run counter to Mr Buffett’s long-cultivated reputation as a hands-off manager and as an investor who builds businesses with a long-term, rather than a short-term, focus.

Kraft Heinz’s speedy withdrawal, along with a public statement of respect for Unilever’s different culture, reflected Mr Buffett’s aversion to making hostile bids. Mr Buffett has made no secret of his hope to do more deals with 3G but they are not mentioned in this year’s letter.