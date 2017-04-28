UBS profits leap as client inflows into wealth management rebound

UBS lifted its first-quarter profits by 42 per cent and saw a big turnround from the heavy client outflows at the end of 2016 that had raised questions about the bank’s wealth management business.

Switzerland’s biggest bank by assets, which pivoted away from investment banking in favour of wealth management in 2012, increased its adjusted pre-tax profits to SFr1.9bn ($1.9bn) in the first three months of the year compared with the SFr1.5bn analysts expected and SFr1.4bn a year earlier.

Net new money — client inflows less withdrawals — rebounded to SFr20.5bn between UBS's international private bank and its US wealth management business, far better than the SFr15.2bn analysts had expected.

That performance is a big rebound from the fourth quarter, when the divisions suffered collective outflows of SFr5.4bn, as clients in emerging markets pulled their cash to avoid potential tax penalties.

At UBS's investment bank, pre-tax profits rose 51 per cent to SFr558m on an adjusted basis, driven by a 51 per cent rise in revenues at UBS’s corporate client solutions business and a faster than expected fall in costs.

The performance in the solutions business was better than the 33 per cent increase in investment banking revenues recorded by the top five US banks, but UBS’s trading business was weaker than US peers.

Litigation charges across the group came in at just SFr33m, against the SFr159m that analysts had expected.

Sergio Ermotti, chief executive, said the bank would continue to manage itself “with discipline”.

UBS’s common equity tier one ratio, a key capital measure, improved by 30 basis points from the end 2016 to 14.1 per cent. Andrew Coombs, banks analyst at Citi, said: “The (unexpected) improvement in capital position is more encouraging and again raises the prospect of earlier capital return.”

Kinner Lakhani, analyst at Deutsche Bank, told clients that while UBS’s investment bank and international wealth management business had been the drivers of the better than expected performance, “quality did not match quantity”, especially in international wealth management, where net interest income and recurring fees and commission both fell, while one-off transaction income rose.

Chirantan Barua, a Bernstein analyst, noted that Wealth Management Americas, which had been a bright spot in recent quarters, was weak, with net new assets at the lowest level for the past seven years “validating our thesis that UBS is the wrong platform to play the ‘US post Trump animal spirits’”.

The bank sounded a cautiously optimistic note on the future. On the plus side, it believes: “Improved investor sentiment and enhanced confidence have not yet fully translated into a sustained increase in client activity levels”.

But it cautioned: “While the global recovery is likely to continue, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and divisive politics pose risks that may affect client sentiment and transaction volumes.”

“Low and negative interest rates, particularly in Switzerland and the eurozone, continue to present headwinds to net interest margins,” UBS added. The European Central Bank yesterday held rates steady again, and is not thought likely to soon follow the US’s lead on increasing them. Lower rates compress banks’ lending margins.

Despite that caution, James Chappell, analyst at Berenberg, said the results would likely lead to a 3 to 4 per cent uplift in earnings’ estimates. He added that given the rally in Credit Suisse’s share price and its capital raising, he would “expect to see some [investors] switching back to UBS despite higher valuation on back of WM [wealth management] performance”.



UBS is facing a trial in France after failing to settle a money-laundering probe. It is also one of the only banks in the world that has yet to settle a US Department of Justice probe into mortgage mis-selling, which cost Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse a combined penalty of $12.5bn. In March, the FT reported that UBS was considering refusing a settlement with the Department of Justice.