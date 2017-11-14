Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Pent-up demand from Asia is driving the booming global market for initial coin offerings as regulators in China and South Korea try to curtail such fundraising activity.

Companies have raised about $3.2bn this year through coin offerings, up from less than $300m last year, according to Coindesk, a data company that tracks global issuance. The ICO market enables start-ups to bypass banks and traditional underwriters of capital raisings, by selling digital tokens that can be used to purchase their products at a later date.

Asia, particularly China, has been closely linked to the development of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

While the digital fundraising trend has been global, data from KYC-Chain, a company that performs due diligence on ICO investors, show that demand for ICOs is coming predominantly from Asia.

“This is the trend that we are seeing with all the token sales using our technology right now,” said Edmund Lowell, KYC-Chain’s founder and chief executive, who noted that the company’s own token sale had experienced the strongest demand from the region. “Asia is where the demand is highest.”

About 70 per cent of so-called “bitcoin miners” — companies that use computing power to create new bitcoins — are based in China, according to Blockchain, a software platform for digital assets. That has left Asia with vast reserves of digital currencies to invest in ICOs, said Daniel De Weyer, a former Swift executive who now invests in ICOs.

“Because a lot of the cryptocurrencies are held in Asia, it only makes sense that a lot of the investors are looking to put their holdings to work,” Mr De Weyer said.

But the region has seen some of the harshest regulation on ICOs and cryptocurrencies. In September, the Chinese government banned the digital offerings, calling them a “form of unapproved illegal public financing behaviour”. Korea followed that month with a similar ban.

But the halt on ICOs has not stopped investors from buying into the deals. In China, over-the-counter bitcoin sales rose from 5 per cent before the ban to more than 20 per cent in November.

“There’s a joke: China bans bitcoin every day,” said Ryan Xu, a Beijing-based bitcoin miner and ICO investor.

Many Chinese ICO investors have either moved to OTC markets or relocated offshore in order to continue their businesses. For example, Mr Xu’s company, Newstyle-Collinstar Capital, has headquarters in Australia, South Korea and China.

A recent ICO launched by start-up Gatcoin, which is seeking to raise $35m, has so far attracted more than 50 per cent of its investors from Asia, KYC-Chain data showed.

US investors in the sale accounted for 14.33 per cent of the demand with buyers from Korea just behind at 14.28 per cent. Indian traders ranked third, taking about 13 per cent. Hong Kong and Vietnam were also among the top-10 sources of investment.

