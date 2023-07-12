My father recently passed away, leaving me with a substantial sum and I’m keen to ensure this money stays with me. My husband and I live in London and have been married for 15 years, but have had some rough patches recently. Can I use a post-nup to ringfence this money?

Lucy Theobald, director at The Family Law Company, says under English law a postnuptial agreement, which sets out a couple’s financial arrangements should the marriage break down, can be entered into at any point during the marriage.

Lucy Theobald, director at The Family Law Company © FLC

There has been a significant rise in such agreements as individuals try to ringfence potential inheritances or protect gifts. It can bring some peace of mind if your relationship is wavering, or if your financial circumstances have changed or are about to change since you got married.

However, even with a post-nup, an inheritance is not automatically protected from a claim in a divorce settlement. The court and your lawyer would need to look at a series of criteria to decide if it can be ringfenced.

The sorts of things a lawyer should assess include whether the inheritance is classed as non-matrimonial or matrimonial/family property? Also, has the inheritance has been shared between the couple? If it has, this will make it a matrimonial asset and it will not be ringfenced. If the inheritance is a non-matrimonial asset it will only form part of the financial settlement should it be used to meet reasonable needs, such as housing.

One top tip is to keep any inherited money in a separate bank account. Don’t share it with your spouse or use it for family purposes, such as redeeming the mortgage on the family home, paying family debts or significantly improving the house.

While a post-nup is not currently legally binding in the UK, in recent years the court has started to take notice of these agreements, though it has discretion as to how to split the assets fairly and needs to be satisfied that the agreement complies with certain conditions.

For a post-nup to hold up in court you must both have had independent legal advice from a specialist family lawyer. The court wants to know that both parties have entered the agreement fully understanding its terms and conditions.

You must also give full and frank disclosure of both of your financial circumstances, and this should be attached to the agreement in a schedule. The agreement should make suitable provision for any children and it must be fair; the court will not uphold any agreement unfair to one of the parties.

If you do decide to go ahead, a post-nup could well help you and your spouse to clarify how you feel about the family finances and hopefully alleviate some of the tension.

Will my mother’s estate qualify for IHT property allowance?

My father died in 2007 and left his estate, worth less than £2mn, to my mother. At the time, the inheritance tax nil rate allowance was £300,000. I believe this amount will transfer to my mother, giving her estate a total allowance of £625,000 at present rates.

Some years later, my mother sold her property, worth around £1.1mn, to move into a care home. The remaining value of her estate is currently around £1mn

Under the current rules, will my mother’s estate benefit from the residence nil rate band (RNRB) allowance under the downsizing or sale rules in full of £175,000?

Lauren Rapeport, associate at law firm Withers, says in your mother’s case, she will have the benefit of the full RNRB allowance, as her home was worth more than the maximum allowance amount. This will be capped at the value of the assets passing on her death to her “qualifying descendants”, broadly, children and grandchildren and the spouses or civil partners of any of them.

Lauren Rapeport, associate at Withers

The downsizing addition is intended to allow the RNRB, which applies across the UK, to be claimed where someone has sold their home before death (and after July 7 2015) and either they have downsized to a lower value property or, for example, have moved into a care home. The downsizing addition does not increase the total amount of RNRB potentially available, but rather enables more of it to be “accessed”, as some of it would otherwise be lost in these circumstances.

Note that, unlike the nil-rate band, the RNRB can only be claimed in respect of gifts on death, not lifetime gifts.

In terms of the amount that can be brought forward from your father’s estate, HM Revenue & Customs confirms that, where the first spouse dies before April 6 2017, the amount is 100 per cent of the RNRB in force at the death of the surviving spouse. This is provided that the estate of the first spouse did not exceed £2mn, which your father’s did not. Therefore your mother will have the full £350,000 RNRB to utilise.

It will be important to ensure that your mother’s will includes gifts of her remaining assets to her qualifying descendants in the amount of £350,000 to secure the RNRB exemption. However, if her will does not make an appropriate gift or gifts which are tailored to the requirements of the RNRB provisions, a deed of variation can be used to rectify this within two years of death, as long as the beneficiaries agree.

If she has no will, her assets should pass to you and any siblings you may have under the intestacy rules in any event, but it is much simpler for administration purposes if she puts a will in place.

Helpfully, HMRC confirms that the assets which pass to qualifying descendants do not need to be traced back to the original property or have any connection with it.

This is therefore good news for your mother’s beneficiaries. Do note, however, that the brought-forward allowance and downsizing addition must be claimed by the executors within two years of the end of the month of death or, if later, within three months of the date when the executors first act.

The opinions in this column are intended for general information purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional advice. The Financial Times Ltd and the authors are not responsible for any direct or indirect result arising from any reliance placed on replies, including any loss, and exclude liability to the full extent.

Do you have a financial dilemma that you’d like FT Money’s team of professional experts to look into? Email your problem in confidence to yourquestions@ft.com.