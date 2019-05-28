Before taking off for Tokyo last week, Donald Trump threw a bone to investors fretting about the fate of negotiations to end the US trade dispute with China, which have taken a negative turn.

The US president said there remained a “good possibility” that an agreement would be reached. But, more importantly, he added that a deal could include a resolution to the stand-off over Huawei, the Chinese telecoms network company accused by the US of violating sanctions, stealing intellectual property and practising espionage.

The timing of Mr Trump’s intervention was as remarkable as it was incongruous. Just a week earlier, the US had placed Huawei on a commerce department special blacklist of foreign entities that are considered risky from a national security perspective — sharply tightening export controls on sales to the Chinese company from the US.

So why did Mr Trump do it? One explanation may be that he wanted to juice the markets again on a day when they had fallen sharply amid worries about the risk of a full-blown US-China trade war. Another is simply that Mr Trump sees Huawei as a bargaining chip, rather than as an existential menace.

From a practical perspective, there is no obstacle to Mr Trump playing the Huawei card in the trade talks if national security is invoked. He could instruct William Barr, the attorney-general, to drop the charges against the company and Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer under house arrest in Canada, and in her case withdraw the extradition request. Although the US justice system prides itself on being clear of government interference, those lines have been blurred in the past in extreme cases — and that could happen again.

From a political and economic perspective, however, Mr Trump may have reached the point of no return on Huawei, and backtracking would be problematic. For one thing, China hawks on Capitol Hill and within Mr Trump’s political base have been delighted with the blacklisting of Huawei, and would be severely disappointed if Mr Trump let the company off the hook.

Mr Trump would also face criticism that he had damaged the credibility and independence of US authorities which have taken on Huawei over the years.

On the corporate side, American businesses have scaled back their Chinese sourcing and investment in favour of third countries — especially in the advanced technology sector — a process that was neatly captured by Paul Triolo of Eurasia Group in a note last week.

“For Chinese companies, the lesson is, reduce your dependence on the global ICT supply chain, or risk exposing your future viability to long-arm actions by the US,” Mr Triolo said. “For US suppliers, it is reduce your exposure to Chinese customers and suppliers to avoid running afoul of US authorities.”

Mr Trump often gets away with performing big policy U-terms, but a settlement on Huawei would take the biscuit.

Greens’ surge raises red flag for trade officials

The surge of Green party support in several countries in the European Parliament elections on Sunday will undoubtedly trigger debate about the implications for trade policy, particularly in Brussels.

Environmental groups are often sceptical of globalisation and have opposed trade deals they see as dictated by the interests of large companies rather than the health of the planet.

Does this mean the next European Commission will have far less latitude in liberalising trade than the current one? And does it mean the death of any hopes that the EU could agree to fold agriculture into trade negotiations with Mr Trump, as Washington has been demanding?

It may be too early to tell. But the bigger picture is that mounting popular awareness of the climate crisis will have trade officials across all continents scrambling to adapt.

In reply

The US-China stand-off over Huawei has the rest of the world hunkering down, hoping not to get caught in the crossfire and wishing the fight would go away, writes Free Trade co-author Alan Beattie.

Huawei equipment is so integrated into the world's ICT supply chains that having to choose between boycotting its kit and angering the US is not a pleasant prospect.

Several European governments, in what one tech industry lobbyist called a “heads down and get it done” mode, have already resisted US pressure to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks.

Certainly, some are excluding the company from their core networks because of security concerns. But European and Japanese governments and companies, above all, want to avoid making a binary choice between the US and China. They are fervently hoping that the US president’s actions are a bargaining tactic rather than the beginning of a tech cold war.

Chart choice

The US has shifted its imports away from China towards the rest of the world (from Deutsche Bank Research).

Big number — $1bn

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe claimed Japanese companies had invested that amount in the US since his last meeting with Mr Trump in April.

