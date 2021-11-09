Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles’ decision to leave the US central bank next month creates yet another opening for the Biden administration to fill amid uncertainty about the institution’s leadership, Tesla shares fell nearly 5 per cent on Monday after millions of Twitter users polled by chief executive Elon Musk concluded that he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in the electric carmaker. Plus, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has promised an $8.8bn share buyback programme over the next 12 months.





Tesla shares slide after Musk’s Twitter poll backs stake sale - with Richard Waters

Fed governor Randal Quarles to leave post next month - with James Politi

SoftBank unveils $8.8bn share buyback following investor pressure - with Kana Inagaki

