Elon Musk’s Twitter followers say sell
Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles’ decision to leave the US central bank next month creates yet another opening for the Biden administration to fill amid uncertainty about the institution’s leadership, Tesla shares fell nearly 5 per cent on Monday after millions of Twitter users polled by chief executive Elon Musk concluded that he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in the electric carmaker. Plus, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has promised an $8.8bn share buyback programme over the next 12 months.
Tesla shares slide after Musk’s Twitter poll backs stake sale - with Richard Waters
Fed governor Randal Quarles to leave post next month - with James Politi
SoftBank unveils $8.8bn share buyback following investor pressure - with Kana Inagaki
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
