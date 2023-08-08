Rob has been invited to nine weddings this year and it’s playing havoc with his finances! How can wedding guests approach the subject of money when the costs of travel, accommodation, hen dos, stag dos and suits are all totting up? Presenter Claer Barrett is joined in the studio by Alice Tapper, founder of Go Fund Yourself, and Hamish Shepherd, chief executive of wedding planning app Bridebook. They explore the latest trends in wedding planning, and share stories of the lengths to which people have gone to attend, or get out of, a wedding.

If you’d like to talk to Claer about a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.

You can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner and Simon Panayi, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com