Daily briefing: G20, EU trade deal with Japan, Volvo goes electric

Global leaders have begun to descend upon Europe ahead of the G20 summit this weekend. While climate change and trade have long been on the agenda, heightened North Korea tensions are overshadowing the meeting after Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch earlier in the week.

The commander of US troops in South Korea warned Pyongyang his forces were prepared for war after North Korea claimed its new long-range missile could carry “a large nuclear warhead”. Even the most limited US strikes against the North Korean regime could cause massive casualties, given that North Korea could quickly retaliate using the thousands of artillery pieces it has placed along its border with South Korea. US defence secretary James Mattis warned that it could be the “worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes.”

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping, who are meeting ahead of the G20 summit, have called for both sides to show restraint and solve the stand-off using diplomacy. While the US traditionally leads the search for common approaches to the big global issues of the day at the G20, China and Germany appear likely to usurp the role. (FT, NYT, NAR, Bloomberg)

Fed unwinding

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve June rate-setting meeting, released on Wednesday, showed Fed policymakers are ready to press ahead with the unwinding of its crisis-era economic stimulus programme within months. Officials were divided on the exact timing of the move, with some wanting to move as soon as during the next meeting. (FT)

EU-Japan free trade

Europe’s farmers will win prized access to the Japanese market and Japanese carmakers will find new European customers as a part of a new free trade deal between the European Union and Japan. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, will present the agreement on Thursday, a day before the G20 summit. (FT)

Worldpay deal

Worldpay Group, the UK’s leading payments processor, has disappointed investors by agreeing to a £9.1bn deal to be acquired by US rival Vantiv. The announcement sent Worldpay shares down 10 per cent soon after it unveiled Vantiv’s planned takeover on Wednesday. The deal came less than a day after Worldpay revealed that it had been approached by both Vantiv and JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank by market value. (FT)

Volvo goes electric

Volvo has announced that all of its vehicle models from 2019 onwards will have an electric motor, making the Swedish carmaker the first traditional carmaker to do so. Volvo’s new Chinese ownership has been a catalyst in the decision to electrify its models, as China is the world leader in electric car sales. (FT)

Shrinking Japan

Japan suffered a record population decline in 2016. But an even greater decline was offset by a 7 per cent rise in the number of foreign guest workers. The figures highlight a fundamental question for Japan: will it allow immigration to sustain its population, or will it favour ethnic homogeneity even if it means a prolonged population decline? (FT)

Laptop ban lifted

Emirates and Turkish Airlines said Washington has lifted the ban on laptops and other electronic devices in cabins on US-bound flights from their respective hubs in Dubai and Istanbul. But the US Transportation Security Administration contradicted the airlines’ claims, saying security experts would visit the carriers to verify they had adequately enhanced their security measures. (FT)

The day ahead

Bank of England rate decision

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting will almost certainly keep UK interest rates at the historic low rate of 0.25 per cent, but the MPC is now closer to a rate rise than any other time in the past decade. Markets think the BoE will tighten policy by the end of 2017. (FT)

Panasonic performance

Panasonic will report fourth-quarter results, during which investors will be awaiting further disclosure on an investigation by US authorities into whether its avionics unit violated bribery and securities laws.

Trump in Poland

US president Donald Trump will give a speech in Warsaw, Poland, ahead of the G20 summit in Germany over the weekend. According to Polish media reports, the Polish government promised the White House that Mr Trump would be met by cheering crowds during his visit. Lawmakers from the rightwing ruling party plan to bus in groups from the provinces to hear Mr Trump’s speech, according to the reports. (AP)

Eurozone recovery

The depression in the European jobs market is beginning to reverse after almost a decade, but there remains a long way to go. Youth unemployment remains at nearly 20 per cent in the Euro area. High underemployment still plagues many regions. While ECB president Mario Draghi urges patience, many fear the scars of the crisis are permanent. (FT)

Leader of the free world

Germany has remained relatively immune to the populist forces wrecking other democracies, writes the FT’s Ed Luce, and German chancellor Angela Merkel looks poised to win a fourth term in elections this year. One key for Germany’s success is the respect it pays its non-college-educated workforce. (FT)

Auto industry headwinds

After a long recovery and two years of record sales, the US auto industry is seeing a slowdown. Auto sales dropped for the sixth consecutive month in June. And lower demand has meant the number of jobs at auto-assembly plants has dropped by more than 2 per cent this year and no end for the downward trend anytime soon. (NYT)

What should the US do?

This month’s Atlantic cover story, built off of interviews with national-security experts working in the White House, Pentagon and academia, examines the four broad strategic options — “all of them are bad” — that the US could use to deal with North Korea. (The Atlantic)

From ‘regeneration’ to rage

London’s “regeneration” schemes, policies aimed at improving housing conditions, are increasingly blamed for squeezing the poor out of their own neighbourhoods. Regeneration has been championed by both Labour and Conservative governments as a way to fund new homes, but critics argue the policies ‘decant’ the urban poor. (FT)

Drone business soars

New uses for drones are emerging almost daily: delivering packages, pizzas and blood; pre-emptive firefighting; even collecting whale snot to save the whales. But commercial drone use is shaking up the $6bn industry. (FT, Vice)

Help for Liu Xiaobo

China will allow US and German doctors to treat the country’s most famous dissident, whose late-stage liver cancer has prompted a global outcry for his release from his 11-year prison sentence. Liu Xiaobo, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, was sentenced to prison for “subversion of state power” after writing an online manifesto calling for constitutional reform and multi-party democracy. (FT)

North Korea’s long-range missile

Pyongyang risks provoking confrontation with the US after it claimed a rocket fired on Tuesday was its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch. (FT)