The FT is pleased to announce this fourth annual ranking of the fastest growing companies in the Americas, covering a period when the region’s economies were powering out of the pandemic.

Our list is based on disclosed revenue growth between 2018 and 2021, when the dislocation of the pandemic was ending but the effects of rising interest rates were yet to be seen. As a result, the median revenue of ranked companies rose sharply, to $22.5mn — almost double last year’s figure of $12.2mn. 

Heading the list, this year, is CDL 1000, a Chicago-based provider of software to logistics companies. Software and IT is the sector most represented on the list, home to 27 per cent of the fastest-growing companies, followed by pharma, cosmetics, healthcare and life sciences companies which account for a combined 15 per cent (continues below table).

FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023
RankRanked
2022		NameCityCountryCategoryAbsolute growth rateCompound annual growth rateRevenue 2021 ($mn)Revenue 2018 ($mn)Number of employees 2021Founding YearListed on Stock Exchange
1NoCDL 1000ChicagoUSLogistics & Transportation55338%721%64.30.1632018No
2YesAxonicsIrvineUSHealth Care & Life Sciences25401%534%180.30.75172013Yes
3NoVAST DataNew YorkUSIT & Software14985%432%33.00.23212016No
4NoAthletic Brewing CompanyMilfordUSFood & Beverages14780%430%37.20.31852017No
5YesModernaCambridgeUSHealth Care & Life Sciences13575%415%18,471.0135.127002010Yes
6NoSelecta BiosciencesWatertownUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics9322%355%85.10.9582007Yes
7NoClickUpSan DiegoUSIT & Software8393%340%45.80.54702017No
8NoKitrumClearwaterUSIT & Software6799%310%9.50.12802018No
9NoDynavax TechnologiesEmeryvilleUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics5260%277%439.48.23111996Yes
10NoOutset MedicalSan JoseUSHealth Care & Life Sciences5012%271%102.62.04442003Yes
11NoSuperSan FranciscoUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance4617%261%153.13.21172016No
12YesFulgent GeneticsTemple CityUSHealth Care & Life Sciences4549%260%992.621.46452016Yes
13NoArcus BiosciencesHaywardUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics4484%258%382.98.43662015Yes
14NoPiece of Cake Moving & StorageNew YorkUSLogistics & Transportation4175%250%39.40.91502017No
15YesBrander GroupScottsdaleUSMedia & Telecomunications4024%245%76.11.892016No
16NoInari MedicalIrvineUSHealth Care & Life Sciences3956%244%277.06.88002011Yes
17NoDigibeeWestonUSIT & Software3319%225%5.40.21692017No
18NoAlpine Immune SciencesSeattleUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics3225%222%23.40.7852007Yes
19NoIgnite InternationalMarkhamCanadaEcommerce3117%218%63.01.9NA2017Yes
20NoAvita MedicalValenciaUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics3047%216%29.20.91082000Yes
21NoAdtelligentLewesUSAdvertising & Marketing2998%214%20.50.7972017No
22NoDesert Hawk GoldRenoUSMetals & Mining2897%211%7.40.2211957No
23NoExyn TechnologiesPhiladelphiaUSIT & Software2886%210%4.30.1672014No
24NoROI ConstructionSavageUSConstruction & Engineering2865%210%4.60.232018No
25NoNeptune FloodSaint PetersburgUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance2556%198%37.91.4372018No
26YesCoinmeSeattleUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance2349%190%32.01.3862014No
27YesLovebug ProbioticsNew YorkUSEcommerce2134%182%5.40.252014No
28YesOcular TherapeutixBedfordUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics2087%180%43.52.02282006Yes
29NoTrust ScienceEdmontonCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance2041%178%2.70.1402010No
30YesZeltoWilmingtonUSIT & Software1982%175%36.41.8882014No
31NoHigh TideCalgaryCanadaRetail1970%175%144.56.89352009Yes
32NoLoveveryBoiseUSRetail1954%174%140.26.81452017No
33NoTegusChicagoUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance1870%170%27.01.42502017No
34NoShockWave MedicalSanta ClaraUSHealth Care & Life Sciences1834%168%237.112.36572009Yes
35NoCresco LabsChicagoUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics1800%167%821.743.313412013Yes
36NoOJOAustinUSReal Estate1797%167%58.83.16962015No
37YesInstaMortgage, Inc.San JoseUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance1711%163%17.41.0952008No
38YesField Safe SolutionsCalgaryCanadaIT & Software1690%162%2.80.2402014No
39NoDoorDashSan FranciscoUSIT & Software1580%156%4,888.0291.086002013Yes
40NoLinkSquaresBostonUSIT & Software1550%155%11.30.71892015No
41NoConsumer GeniusCalgaryCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance1504%152%8.70.5192015No
42YesThe Dingman GroupDenverUSLogistics & Transportation1499%152%5.20.342007No
43NoFingerMotionNew YorkUSIT & Software1456%150%22.91.5682014Yes
44YesAhava Digital GroupKitchenerCanadaIT & Software1454%150%1,563.7100.65632011No
45NoFundriseWashington, D.C.USFintech, Financial Services & Insurance1373%145%36.02.42462012No
46NoGrowGenerationGreenwood VillageUSAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing1357%144%422.529.06872014Yes
47NoArcher ReviewDallasUSEducation & Social Services1341%143%2.50.2142009No
48NoWhole Sol Blend BarBoulderUSFood & Beverages1301%141%2.90.2722017No
49NoPNOĒPalo AltoUSHealth Care & Life Sciences1282%140%2.50.2702016No
50NoLet’s Talk InteractiveCharlotteUSIT & Software1256%138%1.90.1122001No
51YesSurgically Clean AirTorontoCanadaManufacturing1252%138%48.43.5422010No
52NoFreedom Facility MaintenanceYaphankUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services1246%138%2.70.2222018No
53NoGetSwift TechnologiesNew YorkUSIT & Software1243%138%19.81.5652015Yes
54NoSplititNew YorkUSIT & Software1230%137%10.50.81122008Yes
55NoOrganto FoodsVancouverCanadaFood & Beverages1170%133%15.61.2352015Yes
56NopSividaWatertownUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics1148%132%36.93.01231987Yes
57YesZoomSan JoseUSIT & Software1140%131%4,099.9330.567872011Yes
58No6senseSan FranciscoUSIT & Software1132%131%104.98.58642013No
59NoBrooklyn FIBrooklynUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance1112%130%2.10.2212018No
60NoAccess BioSinersetUSHealth Care & Life Sciences1107%129%441.436.6782002Yes
61NoEVO TransportationPhoenixUSLogistics & Transportation1088%128%304.025.617442010Yes
62NoNew Fortress EnergyNew YorkUSEnergy & Utilities1078%128%1,322.8112.36711998Yes
63NoColumbia CareNew YorkUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics1070%127%460.139.325862012Yes
64NoBluegroundNew YorkUSReal Estate1067%127%97.88.45732013No
65NoMedicine Man TechnologiesDenverUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics1048%126%108.49.43892014Yes
66NoJobsityLakewoodUSIT & Software1033%125%27.22.43342008No
67NoFortuna BMCMcclellan ParkUSManagement Consulting1029%124%22.72.06002014No
68NoAlnylam PharmaceuticalsCambridgeUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics1027%124%844.374.916652002Yes
69NoBiz2CreditNew YorkUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance1022%124%384.934.34572007No
70NoLifeMDNew YorkUSIT & Software1016%123%92.98.32321994Yes
71NoSamsaraSan FranciscoUSIT & Software1012%123%428.338.516162015Yes
72NoCymbiotikaSan DiegoUSEcommerce1012%123%13.61.2162017No
73YesFlashGridSunnyvaleUSIT & Software1007%123%5.60.5182015No
74NoAventura MarketingEdmontonCanadaAdvertising & Marketing995%122%2.10.2482015No
75NoNoiseNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing965%120%1.80.292018No
76NoOptiNoseYardleyUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics957%119%74.77.11892010Yes
77NoJon Thomas ConsultingWashington, D.C.USManagement Consulting952%119%1.70.2212012No
78YesWinning by DesignMountain ViewUSManagement Consulting943%118%22.32.11082012No
79YesChasen CompaniesBaltimoreUSReal Estate940%118%49.94.8262017No
80NoGreat Elm Capital GroupWalthamUSHealth Care & Life Sciences925%117%60.95.93691994Yes
81NoMariMedNorwoodUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics925%117%121.511.93262011Yes
82NoThinkTekFairfaxUSManagement Consulting911%116%2.60.3152015No
83NoGridiron ITRestonUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services895%115%25.02.52002017No
84NoBoxzookaSeacucusUSEcommerce889%115%31.33.21032017No
85YesImpact AnalyticsLinthicum HeightsUSIT & Software844%111%9.61.02372015No
86NoPeloton InteractiveNew YorkUSLeisure & Entertainment825%110%4,021.8435.067432012Yes
87NoTrulieve CannabisQuincyUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics813%109%938.4102.890001940Yes
88NoLyle Contracting SolutionsAtlantic BeachUSConstruction & Engineering811%109%8.91.0142017No
89NoThe Lactation NetworkChicagoUSHealth Care & Life Sciences802%108%35.03.9352017No
90NoIconic BrandsAmityvilleUSFood & Beverages776%106%5.00.6412005Yes
91NoNorthPoint LogisticsKansas CityUSLogistics & Transportation771%106%74.38.5422016No
92NoFarmer LawAustinUSLegal & Accounting Services769%106%5.10.6252016No
93NoAgileSherpasNiwotUSAdvertising & Marketing764%105%2.80.382017No
94YesIronside Human ResourcesDallasUSEmployment Services764%105%6.40.7242011No
95NoMartal GroupOakvilleCanadaAdvertising & Marketing761%105%2.40.3602009No
96YesSimplify HealthcareAuroraUSIT & Software750%104%33.84.01492008No
97YesWellbotsNew YorkUSEcommerce738%103%18.52.2302013No
98YesMagicLinksVeniceUSIT & Software725%102%21.82.6552015No
99NoEncor SolarLehiUSEnergy & Utilities705%100%53.06.6972016No
100NoTriage StaffingOmahaUSEmployment Services703%100%664.582.845352006No
101NoAcutus MedicalCarlsbadUSHealth Care & Life Sciences697%100%17.32.23382011Yes
102NoAmerican Lending CenterIrvineUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance686%99%67.08.5252012No
103NoBlink ChargingMiami BeachUSLogistics & Transportation680%98%20.92.71982009Yes
104No19th & ParkNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing676%98%8.01.0252016No
105NoGlass House BrandsLong BeachUSAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing674%98%69.49.0NA2015Yes
106YesCienceDenverUSIT & Software668%97%29.13.811042015No
107YesStayMarquisMelvilleUSHospitality & Travel666%97%16.82.2302015No
108NoOneSignalSan MateoUSIT & Software650%96%19.52.61012011No
109NoHexaview TechnologiesWalnutUSIT & Software638%95%3.60.52602014No
110YesVistant (formerly PM Consulting Group, LLC)TowsonUSManagement Consulting635%94%34.24.71522008No
111NoLiveTilesNew YorkUSIT & Software626%94%46.76.41301994Yes
112NoMarginEdgeArlingtonUSIT & Software623%93%5.80.81272015No
113YesDigital TurbineAustinUSIT & Software622%93%747.6103.68441998Yes
114NoXomaEmeryvilleUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics620%93%38.25.3121981Yes
115NoRollickSt. LouisUSIT & Software620%93%10.31.41082017No
116YesGreenerways OrganicYardleyUSManufacturing601%91%60.38.61232011No
117NoTellurianHoustonUSEnergy & Utilities593%91%71.310.31072016Yes
118NoKaryopharm TherapeuticsNewtonUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics592%91%209.830.34422008Yes
119NoObieChicagoUSReal Estate586%90%1.90.3382017No
120YesUltragenyx PharmaceuticalNovatoUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics582%90%351.451.511192010Yes
121NoSimplyMiamiUSRetail581%90%79.111.63521994Yes
122NoAtlantic PetroleumHoustonUSEnergy & Utilities576%89%6.51.092011No
123NoFlorence HealthcareAtlantaUSIT & Software567%88%11.71.81262014No
124NoInvestigroupUnionUSManagement Consulting563%88%20.13.01102006No
125NoTennaEdisonUSIT & Software555%87%3.40.51302015No
126NoSight SciencesMenlo ParkUSHealth Care & Life Sciences550%87%49.07.52122010Yes
127NoTiger AnalyticsSanta ClaraUSManagement Consulting524%84%71.611.516752011No
128NoDigerati TechnologiesSan AntonioUSMedia & Telecomunications520%84%12.42.0461993Yes
129NoSnapIT SolutionsOverland ParkUSIT & Software514%83%6.21.0472015No
130NoFranklin WirelessSan DiegoUSMedia & Telecomunications512%83%184.130.1741981Yes
131YesEGA AssociatesJenkintownUSEmployment Services506%82%12.32.0692017No
132YesWillow IndustriesDenverUSManufacturing495%81%3.30.6172015No
133YesIiimpactAustinUSIT & Software494%81%4.30.712014No
134YesGuerrilla RFGreensboroUSElectrical Manufacturing493%81%10.51.8572013No
135NoAndrea IyamahMississaugaCanadaApparel & Fashion486%80%3.00.5172012No
136YesCrowdStrikeSunnyvaleUSIT & Software481%80%1,451.6249.849652011Yes
137NoOrganicell RegenerativeMiamiUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics480%80%5.61.0222011Yes
138NoLightspeed VoiceNorth VeniceUSIT & Software473%79%3.70.6612009No
139YesMixt SolutionsPlain CityUSEcommerce471%79%20.93.7152014No
140NoRetractable TechnologiesLittle ElmUSHealth Care & Life Sciences466%78%188.433.32331994Yes
141NoPlanet 13 HoldingsLas VegasUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics465%78%119.521.25752002Yes
142NoelectroCoreRockawayUSHealth Care & Life Sciences449%76%5.51.0522005Yes
143NoAkoustis TechnologiesHuntersvilleUSMedia & Telecomunications448%76%6.61.21562013Yes
144YesAllurionNatickUSHealth Care & Life Sciences444%76%38.27.0772009No
145YescellpayStaffordUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance443%76%87.616.1142016No
146NoAraviveHoustonUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics443%76%7.41.4232008Yes
147YesCapicuaMontevideoUruguayIT & Software441%76%2.80.5752010No
148YesTherapeuticsMDBoca RatonUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics440%75%87.016.14161907Yes
149YesgoodfoodSaint-LaurentCanadaFood & Beverages438%75%302.754.532002014Yes
150NoAmyrisEmeryvilleUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics437%75%341.863.69802003Yes
151YesBlockSan FranciscoUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance437%75%17,661.23,289.285212009Yes
152NoWavo.meMontrealCanadaAdvertising & Marketing431%74%33.86.21302011No
153YesTwist BioscienceSouth San FranciscoUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics420%73%132.325.46522013Yes
154YesDatadogNew YorkUSIT & Software419%73%1,028.8198.132002010Yes
155YesPortage Point PartnersChicagoUSManagement Consulting415%73%32.06.2282016No
156NoTalent.comMontrealCanadaIT & Software404%71%99.919.13582011No
157YesText RequestChattanoogaUSIT & Software398%71%4.50.9222014No
158YesMercadoLibreMontevideoUruguayEcommerce391%70%7,069.41,439.7299571999Yes
159YesPaymentCloudEncinoUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance388%70%22.34.6812016No
160NoPartay ShenanigansPasadenaUSEcommerce388%70%1.70.412015No
161NoGrown Rogue InternationalMedfordUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics385%69%9.41.9402009Yes
162NoIntellineticsColumbusUSIT & Software381%69%11.52.4111996Yes
163NoADMA BiologicsRamseyUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics377%68%80.917.05272004Yes
164NoWiSA TechnologiesBeavertonUSElectrical Manufacturing376%68%6.51.4462010Yes
165NoReadySpacesLos AngelesUSReal Estate375%68%30.16.3332018No
166YesProgynyNew YorkUSHealth Care & Life Sciences375%68%500.6105.43132008Yes
167NoLaneAxisNewport BeachUSIT & Software372%68%2.00.462015No
168YesC&B Papeles de ColombiaBogotáColombiaManufacturing372%68%4.61.21152005No
169YesClimb CreditLas VegasUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance372%68%13.82.9442014No
170NoAkatorBraddockUSConstruction & Engineering370%68%4.30.9182011No
171NoOloNew YorkUSIT & Software370%67%149.431.86392005Yes
172YesInspire Medical SystemsGolden ValleyUSHealth Care & Life Sciences361%66%233.450.64852007Yes
173NoToughBuilt IndustriesLake ForestUSRetail358%66%70.015.31852012Yes
174YesNovarc TechnologiesNorth VancouverCanadaMechanical & Plant Engineering351%65%8.01.7432013No
175NoOak Street HealthChicagoUSHealth Care & Life Sciences351%65%1,432.6317.948002012Yes
176NoVivos TherapeuticsLittletonUSHealth Care & Life Sciences345%65%16.93.81582016Yes
177NoLaird SuperfoodSistersUSFood & Beverages344%64%36.88.31452015Yes
178NoJFrogSunnyvaleUSIT & Software341%64%280.063.513002008Yes
179NoT StampAtlantaUSIT & Software341%64%3.70.8132016Yes
180NoEnphase EnergyFremontUSElectrical Manufacturing337%64%1,382.0316.222602006Yes
181NoAudioEyeTucsonUSIT & Software333%63%24.55.71112005Yes
182YesShopifyOttawaCanadaEcommerce330%63%4,611.91,073.2100002006Yes
183YesDemandScienceDanversUSIT & Software328%62%139.632.611272007No
184Yeso9 SolutionsDallasUSIT & Software327%62%143.033.516602009No
185NoElite PharmaceuticalsNorthvaleUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics326%62%32.37.6431997Yes
186YesMetaPhase ConsultingRestonUSManagement Consulting318%61%28.96.91432013No
187NoThe AndersonsMaumeeUSFood & Beverages314%61%12.63.023711947Yes
188NoCastle BiosciencesFriendswoodUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics313%60%94.122.83452007Yes
189YesGuardant HealthRedwood CityUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics312%60%373.790.613732011Yes
190YesMonetizeMoreWhite RockCanadaIT & Software312%60%10.92.62202010No
191YesZynex MedicalEnglewoodUSHealth Care & Life Sciences308%60%130.331.97741996Yes
192YesApp SamuraiNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing300%59%12.33.1882016No
193YesHennessey DigitalNorth HollywoodUSAdvertising & Marketing297%58%10.32.6552015No
194NoPBG ConsultingMcleanUSManagement Consulting297%58%18.54.7852010No
195NoDeeBee’s OrganicsVictoriaCanadaFood & Beverages293%58%11.82.9192012No
196YesVive Crop ProtectionMississaugaCanadaAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing293%58%9.52.4452006No
197YesExact SciencesMadisonUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics289%57%1,767.1454.565001995Yes
198YesMy Backyard SportsClosterUSConstruction & Engineering288%57%2.50.6122017No
199NoArdelyxFremont, CaUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics287%57%10.12.6862007Yes
200YesPeers Consulting & TechnologySão PauloBrazilManagement Consulting286%57%10.64.21842012No
201YesEtsyNew YorkUSEcommerce286%57%2,329.1603.724022005Yes
202YesDoceboTorontoCanadaIT & Software285%57%104.227.17262005Yes
203NoInnoCaptionBuena ParkUSIT & Software284%57%12.73.3202007No
204YesXero ShoesBroomfieldUSApparel & Fashion283%56%33.68.8552009No
205YesTandem Diabetes CareSan DiegoUSHealth Care & Life Sciences282%56%702.8183.920002006Yes
206YesKraken RoboticsMount PearlCanadaIT & Software282%56%20.55.22252012Yes
207YesSOCiSan DiegoUSIT & Software282%56%33.58.83102012No
208NoGoSunCincinnatiUSEcommerce277%56%5.91.6102016No
209YesEnshoredLong BeachUSAdvertising & Marketing276%55%13.03.513132014No
210NoCrews & co.BraintreeUSManagement Consulting275%55%2.30.682017No
211NoClir RenewablesVancouverCanadaIT & Software274%55%2.30.61212017No
212NoRecorded FutureSomervilleUSIT & Software271%55%163.344.07372008No
213NoIntellicheckMelvilleUSIT & Software270%55%16.44.4491994Yes
214YesDeservePalo AltoUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance267%54%14.23.91942013No
215NoHyreCarLos AngelesUSLogistics & Transportation265%54%35.79.8792014Yes
216YesBlack Bear Technology SolutionsAlexandriaUSIT & Software264%54%3.91.1242016No
217NoAlpine 4 HoldingsPhoenixUSIT & Software262%54%51.614.34802014Yes
218NoCoolIT SystemsCalgaryCanadaMechanical & Plant Engineering260%53%87.823.51762001No
219NoUDS TecnologiaMaringáBrazilIT & Software259%53%2.71.21302011No
220NoPrevelo BikesWestlake VillageUSManufacturing258%53%1.80.532016No
221YesFors MarshArlingtonUSAdvertising & Marketing257%53%171.347.93912002No
222NoTELA BioMalvernUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics256%53%29.58.31232012Yes
223NoDLP CapitalSt. AugustineUSReal Estate256%53%287.680.94402006No
224YesZscalerSan JoseUSIT & Software254%52%673.1190.249752007Yes
225YesEssnova SolutionsBirminghamUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services253%52%11.33.2352005No
226NoChicago CapitalChicagoUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance248%51%19.35.6102017No
227NoLiveOneBeverly HillsUSLeisure & Entertainment247%51%117.033.72002009Yes
228NoZūmRedwood CityUSLogistics & Transportation246%51%31.89.21422014No
229YesResnick Roofing & ContractingPittsburghUSConstruction & Engineering242%51%9.52.8252006No
230NoCreative Talent EndeavorsCharlotteUSEmployment Services242%51%2.70.8102017No
231YesPinterestSan FranciscoUSLeisure & Entertainment241%51%2,578.0755.932252008Yes
232YesCloudflareSan FranciscoUSIT & Software241%50%656.4192.724402009Yes
233YesAterianNew YorkUSEcommerce238%50%247.873.31852014Yes
234NoWorkHoundChattanoogaUSIT & Software237%50%2.10.6222015No
235YesFE InternationalNew YorkUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance236%50%11.03.3362014No
236YesRigel PharmaceuticalsSouth San FranciscoUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics235%50%149.244.51651996Yes
237YesAmicus TherapeuticsPhiladelphiaUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics235%50%305.591.24962002Yes
238YesThe Telos InstituteChardonUSManagement Consulting231%49%2.80.9152006No
239YesBambridge AccountantsNew YorkUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance228%49%5.91.8182010No
240NoIcertisBellevueUSIT & Software226%48%147.045.118922009No
241YesOktaSan FranciscoUSIT & Software226%48%1,300.2399.350302009Yes
242YesQuidelOrthoSan DiegoUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics225%48%1,698.6522.316001979Yes
243NoThe ONE Group HospitalityDenverUSHospitality & Travel224%48%277.285.620002004Yes
244YesZoocasaTorontoCanadaReal Estate221%47%13.64.1332015No
245NoRallioIrvineUSIT & Software220%47%5.21.6272013No
246NoMarket Street PartnersChattanoogaUSLegal & Accounting Services217%47%5.31.7332016No
247NoPartner Facility SolutionsBraintreeUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services217%47%3.41.1642012No
248YesJA Saúde AnimalPatrocinio PaulistaBrazilPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics216%47%36.217.43502002No
249YesSearch RealtyMississaugaCanadaReal Estate214%46%17.15.33382012No
250NoABC da ConstruçãoJuiz De Fora - Minas GeraisBrazilRetail213%46%77.937.97491990No
251NoEvmoBeverly HillsUSLogistics & Transportation211%46%10.23.3352016Yes
252NoChrono AviationQuebec CityCanadaLogistics & Transportation210%46%42.013.12602012No
253YesSmartsheetBellevueUSIT & Software210%46%550.8177.725392005Yes
254NoNext Level Business ServicesAtlantaUSManagement Consulting209%46%522.2169.070002007No
255NoPrecipioNew HavenUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics209%46%8.82.9562011Yes
256NoZyngaSan FranciscoUSLeisure & Entertainment209%46%2,800.5907.229522007No
257YesAligned Technology SolutionsAlexandriaUSIT & Software208%46%7.12.3372010No
258NoMedifastBaltimoreUSHealth Care & Life Sciences205%45%1,526.1501.0NA1981Yes
259YesAscellaHealthBerwynUSHealth Care & Life Sciences204%45%109.636.1652009No
260NoGemnoteSan LeandroUSWholesale204%45%6.22.0212015No
261NoGoalcastMontrealCanadaMedia & Telecomunications202%44%5.61.8362016No
262YesDocuSignSan FranciscoUSIT & Software201%44%2,107.2701.074612003Yes
263NoLogicMonitorSanta BarbaraUSIT & Software200%44%126.442.110032007No
264NonCinoWilmingtonUSIT & Software199%44%273.991.516812011Yes
265NoPadSquadNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing199%44%31.510.5492012No
266NoDriven Brands HoldingsCharlotteUSAutomotive198%44%1,467.3492.799001972Yes
267YesmeQuilibriumBostonUSIT & Software197%44%15.75.3872011No
268NoCANEITorontoCanadaWaste Management & Recycling195%43%4.71.5152012No
269NoTier TenMonseyUSEcommerce195%43%18.76.3122015No
270NoQuanterixBillericaUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics194%43%110.637.64602007Yes
271NoSilk Road MedicalSunnyvaleUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics194%43%101.534.63522007Yes
272NoOne MedicalSan FranciscoUSHealth Care & Life Sciences193%43%623.3212.730902002Yes
273NoGriauleCampinasBrazilIT & Software192%43%8.44.4512002No
274NoHalozyme TherapeuticsSan DiegoUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics192%43%443.3151.91451998Yes
275YesSangoma TechnologiesMarkhamCanadaIT & Software192%43%133.644.45701984Yes
276NoExabeamFoster CityUSIT & Software191%43%112.838.75512013No
277YesBideaseNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing191%43%14.75.1852016No
278YesOptimizeRxRochesterUSIT & Software189%42%61.321.2972008Yes
279NoGrascan ConstructionEtobicokeCanadaConstruction & Engineering189%42%88.929.7851987No
280YesHaytek LentesRio De JaneiroBrazilHealth Care & Life Sciences187%42%16.38.61612013No
281NoPrediktiveSan RamonUSEmployment Services180%41%4.91.71032017No
282NoLeanDNAAustinUSIT & Software180%41%6.72.4732014No
283YesStep CGCovingtonUSIT & Software179%41%42.715.31112014No
284YesLorne Park Capital PartnersOakvilleCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance179%41%21.77.5302013Yes
285NoSingleStoreSan FranciscoUSIT & Software177%40%65.723.83362011No
286YesC3 AIRedwood CityUSIT & Software176%40%252.891.67042009Yes
287YesOutsource ConsultantsSt. Louis ParkUSManagement Consulting176%40%8.83.2222013No
288YesHarmonic MachineChilliwackCanadaManufacturing173%40%17.06.01352001No
289YesAltexSoftFoster CityUSIT & Software173%40%5.62.12802007No
290YesBospar PRSan FranciscoUSAdvertising & Marketing173%40%12.44.5822015No
291YesMoove ItMontevideoUruguayIT & Software172%40%15.95.81722005No
292YesEvolveMKDNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing171%39%17.76.5262014No
293YesRed VioletBoca RatonUSIT & Software170%39%44.016.31392017Yes
294YesTierra EncantadaMinneapolisUSEducation & Social Services169%39%13.45.01682013No
295YesiTechArtNew YorkUSIT & Software168%39%131.349.033432002No
296YesOpen Systems TechnologiesGainesvilleUSIT & Software168%39%30.811.52421996No
297NoNitroSão PauloBrazilChemicals167%39%316.7180.411001935No
298NoKinex MediaMississaugaCanadaAdvertising & Marketing166%39%1.70.6642012No
299YesAMMDAustinUSFood & Beverages163%38%31.812.1322017No
300NoErwin Castro SalgadoBarranquillaColombiaConstruction & Engineering162%38%4.82.3862012No
301NoAPDSNew YorkUSEducation & Social Services161%38%10.13.9352014No
302NoNext Gen InventSyossetUSIT & Software161%38%2.61.022006No
303YesBinaturalBarueriBrazilEnergy & Utilities158%37%211.7125.02732004No
304NoZebitSan DiegoUSEcommerce157%37%116.645.3502014No
305YesHealth UnionPhiladelphiaUSHealth Care & Life Sciences157%37%76.229.72542009No
306NoSinobec GroupSaint-LaurentCanadaMetals & Mining156%37%367.3138.71382002No
307NoCrafted ExportsBrooklynUSLogistics & Transportation154%36%3.41.322014No
308YesTeslaAustinUSAutomotive151%36%53,823.021,461.0992902003Yes
309YesPBJ MarketingWashington, D.C.USAdvertising & Marketing150%36%2.71.192011No
310NoCloudticitySeattleUSHealth Care & Life Sciences150%36%7.43.0322011No
311YesVertex PharmaceuticalsBostonUSHealth Care & Life Sciences149%35%7,574.43,047.639001989Yes
312NoValue CreedPlanoUSIT & Software149%35%3.51.4702017No
313NoSolutionStackVaughanCanadaIT & Software148%35%21.28.3232012No
314NoConvertiaCiudad De MexicoMexicoAdvertising & Marketing146%35%11.04.44742016No
315NoSynergy Pet GroupLakewoodUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services143%34%10.54.3332007No
316YesChangeStaffingHoustonUSManagement Consulting142%34%2.10.922015No
317YesMyJobHelper.comJersey CityUSEmployment Services142%34%30.612.7152012No
318NoDexxos ParRio De JaneiroBrazilChemicals141%34%329.0207.58291997Yes
319NoBoutique RecruitingSan DiegoUSEmployment Services140%34%8.03.3252014No
320NoOVC InsuranceSainte-JulieCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance139%34%6.42.6602015No
321YesDexcomSan DiegoUSHealth Care & Life Sciences137%33%2,448.51,031.670001999Yes
322NoCadastraSão PauloBrazilManagement Consulting136%33%10.66.84472000No
323YesAgile Brains ConsultingPhiladelphiaUSManagement Consulting136%33%5.42.3422017No
324YesKoa Natural FoodsNewmarketCanadaFood & Beverages136%33%2.51.0122013No
325YesTecnoSpeedMaringáBrazilIT & Software135%33%4.42.92022006No
326YesFresh ConsultingBellevueUSIT & Software135%33%74.231.63652007No
327NoClear Touch InteractiveGreenvilleUSManufacturing134%33%104.744.7522012No
328NoReltioRedwood CityUSIT & Software133%33%92.039.53882011No
329NoSetna iOChicagoUSLogistics & Transportation132%32%53.923.3452016No
330YesvTech SolutionWashington, D.C.USIT & Software132%32%23.610.2222006No
331NoCreator DeckBurlingameUSAdvertising & Marketing131%32%15.06.5432007No
332YesGravy AnalyticsDullesUSIT & Software131%32%15.56.7532011No
333YesJMC EquipmentDoverUSAutomotive129%32%8.53.7102006No
334NoSmarter RemodelingJacksonvilleUSConstruction & Engineering128%32%2.31.0112000No
335NoBloomreachMountain ViewUSEcommerce128%32%104.946.17432009No
336NoRazerIrvineUSRetail127%31%1,619.6712.415762005No
337NoConsulting SolutionsJacksonvilleUSIT & Software127%31%162.571.51302005No
338NoKBD InsuranceDorvalCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance127%31%3.31.4251981No
339NoEnergy Transportation GroupLasalleCanadaLogistics & Transportation126%31%179.777.01422007No
340YesJeni’s Splendid Ice CreamsColumbusUSFood & Beverages126%31%95.742.43192003No
341NoCTCPiracicabaBrazilPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics126%31%79.350.33862004No
342NoDigital ContentBogotáColombiaEducation & Social Services125%31%2.11.2162013No
343NoInfolink-expSan JoseUSIT & Software125%31%4.42.02002012No
344NoGeoLinksCamarilloUSMedia & Telecomunications124%31%33.214.81072011No
345NoEl Kiosco del RegaloBogotáColombiaRetail124%31%2.61.5192011No
346YesCytokineticsSouth San FranciscoUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics124%31%70.431.52531997Yes
347YesGLE ColombiaBogotáColombiaLogistics & Transportation122%30%5.52.51192013No
348NoTLK FusionSanta ClaritaUSAdvertising & Marketing122%30%2.10.9122009No
349NouPlannerSantiagoChileIT & Software121%30%4.62.5762012No
350NoDiscourseDoverUSIT & Software120%30%10.04.5572012No
351NoThe AgencyBeverly HillsUSReal Estate118%30%207.295.01192011No
352NoTargrayKirklandCanadaWholesale117%29%860.1396.21201987No
353NoMindgruveSan DiegoUSAdvertising & Marketing117%29%55.325.5862001No
354NoParamētāBogotáColombiaIT & Software116%29%1.91.1552015No
355NoDataArt SolutionsNew YorkUSIT & Software116%29%292.1135.044501997No
356YesYellowTelescopeMiamiUSManagement Consulting116%29%3.41.6152008No
357YesRegenxbioRockvilleUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics115%29%470.3218.53722008Yes
358NoReadyOp CommunicationsBoca RatonUSIT & Software115%29%1.70.871999No
359NoInversiones CentenarioLimaPeruReal Estate114%29%183.399.52861986No
360YesMapleview AgriPalmerstonCanadaAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing114%29%13.26.0182005No
361NoParachuteSan RamonUSIT & Software114%29%9.44.4592005No
362NoE-file.comPonte Vedra BeachUSEcommerce114%29%11.25.222011No
363NoIcentiaQuebec CityCanadaHealth Care & Life Sciences113%29%4.21.91162012No
364NoEspaçolaserSão PauloBrazilRetail112%29%132.494.950482004No
365YesSunstone ManagementIrvineUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance112%29%10.34.8172015No
366NoAlteryxIrvineUSIT & Software111%28%536.1253.619931997Yes
367YesMassie R&D Tax CreditsCummingUSLegal & Accounting Services111%28%4.32.0202014No
368YesAmerikasMiamiUSPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics111%28%7.53.592013No
369NoJMIR PublicationsTorontoCanadaProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services111%28%8.23.7652011No
370YesBeontagCampo MourãoBrazilIT & Software110%28%153.5111.311491984No
371NoTiendas 3BMexico CityMexicoRetail109%28%1,141.4575.8150002005No
372NoPPR Capital ManagementBerwynUSReal Estate109%28%47.322.7222007No
373YesSuiteCentricCarlsbadUSIT & Software108%28%3.81.8172016No
374YesScienceSoftMckinneyUSIT & Software108%28%15.37.442015No
375NoADF GroupTerrebonneCanadaConstruction & Engineering108%28%224.0104.05791956Yes
376YesCopperleafVancouverCanadaIT & Software106%27%55.425.94392000Yes
377NoElectrovayaMississaugaCanadaManufacturing106%27%11.65.6511996No
378NoBrejeiroOrlândiaBrazilAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing105%27%487.4362.26791966No
379YesC Evans ConsultingRestonUSEmployment Services105%27%3.71.8362015No
380NoMouthWatchMetuchenUSHealth Care & Life Sciences105%27%10.04.9222012No
381NoRede VoaJundiaíBrazilLogistics & Transportation104%27%2.72.0492017No
382NoMetis StrategyChevy ChaseUSManagement Consulting102%26%13.06.4262001No
383YesAmazonSeattleUSEcommerce102%26%469,822.0232,887.016080001994Yes
384NoThe TASC GroupNew YorkUSMedia & Telecomunications102%26%2.41.2152001No
385No2% RealtyCalgaryCanadaReal Estate100%26%8.13.93022007No
386NoSales XcelerationIndianapolisUSManagement Consulting99%26%4.02.082011No
387NoPreventtyDoralUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance99%26%6.13.02652006No
388NoHolden AdvisorsConcordUSManagement Consulting98%26%11.35.7182003No
389YesThe Moresby GroupTorontoCanadaProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services97%25%5.52.7102016No
390NoBlinks EssenceSão PauloBrazilProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services97%25%145.0112.01562009Yes
391NoAmaxraRedmondUSIT & Software97%25%12.16.2542007No
392YesCabelauto Condutores ElétricosItajubáBrazilEnergy & Utilities96%25%93.847.92801997No
393YesDFH9 De Julio, Buenos AiresArgentinaAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing96%25%30.215.4721992No
394NoOpteamixHighlands RanchUSIT & Software95%25%16.18.23302012No
395NoCoveoQuebec CityCanadaIT & Software95%25%86.544.36082005Yes
396NoDenny Cherry & Associates ConsultingOceansideUSIT & Software94%25%4.02.192011No
397YesCHICCMississaugaCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance94%25%10.45.282013No
398NoMasivBogotáColombiaIT & Software94%25%21.010.82302003No
399YesSynergy Settlement ServicesOrlandoUSLegal & Accounting Services93%25%11.45.9722009No
400YesRed Oak Compliance SolutionsCedar ParkUSIT & Software93%25%6.33.3182010No
401YesVGI BrandsColonial HeightsUSWholesale93%24%7.33.8352014No
402YesUnique VintageColonial HeightsUSEcommerce91%24%32.417.0972000No
403NoLyon Stahl Investment Real EstateEl SegundoUSReal Estate90%24%12.36.562014No
404YesFab Glass and MirrorWestervilleUSManufacturing89%24%14.97.9502012No
405NoBioCareTempeUSLogistics & Transportation89%24%1,008.3534.4771982No
406NoSmith TeamakerPortlandUSFood & Beverages89%24%10.75.7622009No
407YesAcumenianDoralUSManagement Consulting88%23%6.73.6502016No
408YesNetflixLos GatosUSLeisure & Entertainment88%23%29,697.815,794.3113001997Yes
409NoKRRTorontoCanadaMetals & Mining87%23%192.899.32992007Yes
410NoClass Experts GroupMequonUSLegal & Accounting Services87%23%3.01.692017No
411YesBrill MediaLos AngelesUSAdvertising & Marketing86%23%7.23.9202013No
412NoVacoBrentwoodUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services86%23%976.0525.414942002No
413YesFortinetSunnyvaleUSIT & Software86%23%3,342.21,801.1101952000Yes
414YesRoseNew YorkUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services85%23%2.41.392014No
415YesCoeur d’Alene Window CompanySpokane ValleyUSManufacturing85%23%35.919.42402010No
416NoChewyDania BeachUSRetail83%22%8.94.8213002013Yes
417YesEnviro-Safe Resource RecoveryGermantownUSWaste Management & Recycling83%22%9.85.3172002No
418NoRed Coat Cattle FeedersHazenmoreCanadaFood & Beverages82%22%21.811.6NA1998No
419NoFarmaPOSBogotáColombiaWholesale82%22%12.88.9172004No
420YesTriad Components GroupEl CajonUSManufacturing81%22%11.36.2191999No
421NoJosaparPorto AlegreBrazilFood & Beverages81%22%388.7337.014771973No
422NoToc Toc CommunicationsMontrealCanadaAdvertising & Marketing81%22%5.63.0351994No
423YesCCMUberabaBrazilEnergy & Utilities80%22%82.970.15082010No
424YesGeotabOakvilleCanadaIT & Software79%21%409.6228.621242000No
425NoAmijagHoustonUSRetail79%21%5.22.942000No
426NoIT Support RINorth SmithfieldUSIT & Software79%21%4.12.3232002No
427NoVillage Farms InternationalLake MaryUSAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing79%21%268.0150.017801988Yes
428YesAMC BridgeWalthamUSIT & Software78%21%34.919.67631999No
429YesLightbeam Health SolutionsIrvingUSIT & Software77%21%37.321.11362013No
430YesOrganización MASBogotáColombiaAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing77%21%20.811.71331996No
431YesNewFound RecruitingOttawaCanadaEmployment Services77%21%19.410.6252011No
432YesBlue Label LabsRedmondUSIT & Software76%21%8.44.8252011No
433Noe-Emphasys TechnologiesCaryUSIT & Software75%21%44.025.14182000No
434NoChugach Electric AssociationAnchorageUSEnergy & Utilities75%21%354.5202.33631948No
435YesEncora BrazilCampinasBrazilIT & Software75%20%37.332.57132004No
436YesWhois APICovinaUSIT & Software75%20%5.33.1172011No
437NoFreshlocal SolutionsBurnabyCanadaFood & Beverages74%20%106.058.99501997No
438YesWalker & DunlopBethesdaUSReal Estate74%20%1,259.2725.213051937Yes
439YesIntellibrightAustinUSAdvertising & Marketing74%20%2.81.692009No
440YesEquium GroupCalgaryCanadaReal Estate73%20%4.42.5512011No
441NoAlta SistemasCiudad De MexicoMexicoIT & Software73%20%6.64.0352013No
442YesKnightsbridge Foreign ExchangeTorontoCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance73%20%9.55.3302009No
443NoHomeland Energy SolutionsLawlerUSEnergy & Utilities73%20%531.1307.4622005No
444YestwelveNYCBrooklynUSAdvertising & Marketing72%20%50.529.3442005No
445YesR2iAnjouCanadaIT & Software72%20%19.210.8382014No
446NodentalcorpTorontoCanadaHealth Care & Life Sciences72%20%824.2463.472002011Yes
447YesDashThisQuebec CityCanadaIT & Software71%20%4.02.3302010No
448NoLincolnway EnergyNevadaUSEnergy & Utilities69%19%172.0102.1382004No
449NoAdvanced Micro DevicesSanta ClaraUSElectrical Manufacturing68%19%16,434.09,763.0155001969Yes
450NoCaliber Corporate AdvisersNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing68%19%4.52.7232010No
451NoCaja Popular Pío XIIColotlanMexicoFintech, Financial Services & Insurance68%19%5.23.21041956No
452YesMB FILMMexico CityMexicoManufacturing68%19%14.28.9372014No
453YesEMAESão PauloBrazilEnergy & Utilities67%19%98.189.34311997No
454NoSicoob DivicredDivinópolisBrazilFintech, Financial Services & Insurance67%19%18.416.82301996No
455NoMax Connect DigitalDraperUSAdvertising & Marketing67%19%28.817.2602013No
456NoTwitterSan FranciscoUSIT & Software67%19%5,077.53,042.475002006No
457NoMatchBoxVancouverCanadaProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services67%19%13.37.7402015No
458YesSignatureFDAtlantaUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance65%18%36.722.2911997No
459NoTalent ResourcesNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing65%18%4.22.6152006No
460YesOrion Global SolutionsNew YorkUSIT & Software65%18%4.32.6182015No
461NoNovem GroupRochesterUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance64%18%8.45.1241994No
462NoVolarisMexico CityMexicoLogistics & Transportation64%18%2,207.21,420.367142005Yes
463NoRDSão PauloBrazilRetail63%18%4,473.94,178.2505732011Yes
464NoBaufestCabaArgentinaIT & Software62%17%33.520.77001991No
465YesITIQuebec CityCanadaIT & Software61%17%169.7102.12071991No
466YesRooster GrinMcleanUSIT & Software61%17%4.32.7262011No
467YesNextHomePleasantonUSReal Estate60%17%10.16.3412014No
468NoConstantLasalleCanadaChemicals58%17%10.46.4401982No
469YesOccams AdvisoryLong BeachUSManagement Consulting58%17%8.05.1212012No
470YesCFD INGENIERIA SASSanta MartaColombiaConstruction & Engineering58%16%20.616.6542011No
471NoInmetricsBarueriBrazilIT & Software58%16%33.432.311612004No
472NoFab-FormDeltaCanadaConstruction & Engineering57%16%3.52.271986No
473YesRapidopsCharlotteUSIT & Software57%16%5.43.42102008No
474NoBIMMTorontoCanadaAdvertising & Marketing55%16%12.67.9821983No
475NoNamSysTorontoCanadaFintech, Financial Services & Insurance53%15%4.02.5151989No
476YesArcaleaChicagoUSAdvertising & Marketing51%15%4.32.8112015No
477NoGinger BeefCalgaryCanadaFood & Beverages51%15%7.85.0NA2000No
478YesLink Consulting ServicesIrvineUSProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services51%15%3.52.3862005No
479NoPine Cliff Energy Ltd.CalgaryCanadaEnergy & Utilities51%15%120.577.2472004No
480NoInterfor CorporationBurnabyCanadaManufacturing50%15%2,629.91,686.534151963No
481NoAce HardwareOak BrookUSEcommerce50%15%8,594.25,717.0120001924No
482NoTOTVSSão PauloBrazilIT & Software50%14%587.6595.990211983No
483YesLyftSan FranciscoUSLogistics & Transportation49%14%3,208.32,156.644532012Yes
484NoGauvreau Accounting Tax Law AdvisoryPeterboroughCanadaLegal & Accounting Services48%14%4.12.7282008No
485NoWachsmanNew YorkUSAdvertising & Marketing48%14%14.59.81052015No
486YesParsonex EnterprisesEnglewoodUSFintech, Financial Services & Insurance43%13%5.43.8152011No
487NoDo it BestFort WayneUSWholesale43%13%5,073.73,553.24001998No
488NoCAMSHoustonUSEnergy & Utilities42%13%228.3160.314262007No
489NoOnto InnovationWilmingtonUSIT & Software42%12%788.9556.514111940Yes
490NoWaterfront Branded Marketing SolutionsWestportUSAdvertising & Marketing42%12%2.41.761995No
491NoNorth West TerminalUnityCanadaAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing41%12%205.3140.7NA1993No
492YesGat MarketingSouthfieldUSAdvertising & Marketing41%12%4.02.8162017No
493YesConnect MediaGlendaleUSMedia & Telecomunications39%12%3.02.2312014No
494YesClear ConceptsWinnipegCanadaIT & Software39%12%6.04.1582001No
495NoCambium NetworksRolling MeadowsUSMedia & Telecomunications39%12%335.9241.85732011Yes
496NoNgen CommunicationsConcordCanadaAdvertising & Marketing36%11%2.71.9162013No
497YesLeedsayMonte AprazivelBrazilPharmaceuticals & Cosmetics35%10%3.03.4332006No
498NoGAPGuadalajaraMexicoLogistics & Transportation35%10%939.7734.616341998Yes
499NoCageceFortalezaBrazilPublic Sector & Infrastructure29%9%297.4351.555431971No
500YesAxiom PathCharlotteUSIT & Software28%9%2.72.1272014No

* Companies marked with an asterisk had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2018 financial year, but still passed $100,000 revenue.

(continued). The vast majority of companies on the list are American — some 75 per cent — followed by Canada, with 15 per cent and Brazil with 5 per cent. Within the US, New York is the most common business location, with 36 companies on the list headquartered there. But most of the companies included are dispersed across the country. Some 81 per cent of fast-growing companies in the US are based outside the top four cities of New York, San Francisco, San Diego and Chicago.

Our list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue, between 2018 and 2021. The ranking is not necessarily a reflection of the size of countries’ economies but, rather, their ability to innovate and the willingness of their high-growth companies to be candid with financial information.

Readers can use the arrow buttons at the top of the columns in the table below to sort by country, sector or revenue, in order to analyse the data in more detail. If you switch from sorting by CAGR to sorting by total 2021 revenues, for instance, names such as Amazon, Tesla and Netflix all rise to the top. These businesses are among a total of 147 of the overall 500 to be listed on an exchange.

Because many fast-growing companies tend to be privately held and do not publicly disclose detailed financial data, a ranking such as this can never claim to be complete. But the rigorous screening process (please refer to the methodology below) — which also requires senior executives to sign off on the figures submitted by their companies — means the ranking can offer readers a meaningful insight into the health of these private companies.

Methodology

The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2018 and 2021.

The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

The project was advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. In addition, through research in company databases and other public sources, Statista identified tens of thousands of companies in the Americas as potential candidates for the FT ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone.

The application phase ran from September 2022 to January 2023. The submitted revenue figures had to be certified by the chief financial officer, chief executive, or a member of the executive committee of the company. Companies with three or fewer employees, or companies that are not a legal entity, were subject to additional checks to verify their revenue numbers.

CRITERIA FOR INCLUSION IN THE LIST

To be included in the list of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

• Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2018 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• Revenue of at least $1.5mn generated in 2021 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• An independent entity (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

• Revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 that was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated).

• Headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.

CALCULATION OF GROWTH RATES

The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking, the revenue figures were converted into US dollars. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:

((revenue2021 / revenue2018)^(1/3)) — 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2018 and 2021 was calculated as follows:

(revenue2021 / revenue2018) — 1 = Growth rate

EVALUATION AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

All information reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfil the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.

In addition to the companies that responded to invitations to participate, Statista included some well-known companies noted for their remarkable growth. Financial information was collected via desk research using official sources, such as publicly available earnings presentations, investor relations websites, and annual reports.

The minimum CAGR required to be included in the ranking this year was 8.5 per cent.

For more information about the ranking, please contact Statista here

