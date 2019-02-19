The Oscars 2019

This year’s Academy Award contenders — a glittering round-up of interviews, reviews and features
Spike Lee: ‘It’s not my job to be the culture police’

The director on being in the running for the big Oscars 30 years after ‘Do the Right Thing’ was snubbed

Richard E Grant: ‘My first question is always: what is the sex life of this person?’

The actor on getting into character, his debt to Withnail and this year’s Oscar race

‘Roma’ is channelling a changing political zeitgeist

Alfonso Cuarón’s drama focuses on the ordinary Mexicans the new president has promised to represent

Podcast: Tracey Emin on #MeToo. Plus: who should win an Oscar?

The artist stages her most personal exhibition to date — and squares up to her critics

‘Ripping off the Cheney mask’: Adam McKay on his Best Picture nominee Vice

The satirical biopic chronicles how the vice-president seized the levers of power during the Bush era

Oscar nominee Pawel Pawlikowski: ‘Everything I say becomes very controversial’

The Best Director contender reflects on the stormy appeal of his film ‘Cold War’ and his ‘criminal’ Oscar-winner ‘Ida’

More from this Series

BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee’s film has style, wit and inventiveness

The story of a black undercover cop who tricked his way into the Klan is both entertaining and chastening

Black Panther — a crashingly enjoyable Marvel

The comic book becomes a triumph of African-American storytelling, complete with thrills, nuance and sly radical cheek

Bohemian Rhapsody — a stunningly bad Freddie Mercury biopic

The dialogue rarely sings in this ill-fated movie about the Queen frontman

The Favourite — surreal history with Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone

Yorgos Lanthimos’s absurdist take on the court of Queen Anne is wildly entertaining

Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book — a schmaltzy makeover of real-life events

A story of Deep South racial division that has its own audience-insulting stereotypes

Roma — a modern-day neorealist classic from Alfonso Cuarón

The director’s Mexico City-set film tells a vivid story in a world of social injustice and inequality

A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a born-again classic

The lead actor and director does his best to give the old story some new oomph