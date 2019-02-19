The Oscars 2019 This year’s Academy Award contenders — a glittering round-up of interviews, reviews and features Spike Lee: ‘It’s not my job to be the culture police’ The director on being in the running for the big Oscars 30 years after ‘Do the Right Thing’ was snubbed Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 Richard E Grant: ‘My first question is always: what is the sex life of this person?’ The actor on getting into character, his debt to Withnail and this year’s Oscar race Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 ‘Roma’ is channelling a changing political zeitgeist Alfonso Cuarón’s drama focuses on the ordinary Mexicans the new president has promised to represent Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 Podcast: Tracey Emin on #MeToo. Plus: who should win an Oscar? The artist stages her most personal exhibition to date — and squares up to her critics Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 ‘Ripping off the Cheney mask’: Adam McKay on his Best Picture nominee Vice The satirical biopic chronicles how the vice-president seized the levers of power during the Bush era Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 Oscar nominee Pawel Pawlikowski: ‘Everything I say becomes very controversial’ The Best Director contender reflects on the stormy appeal of his film ‘Cold War’ and his ‘criminal’ Oscar-winner ‘Ida’ Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 More from this Series BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee’s film has style, wit and inventiveness The story of a black undercover cop who tricked his way into the Klan is both entertaining and chastening Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 Black Panther — a crashingly enjoyable Marvel The comic book becomes a triumph of African-American storytelling, complete with thrills, nuance and sly radical cheek Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 Bohemian Rhapsody — a stunningly bad Freddie Mercury biopic The dialogue rarely sings in this ill-fated movie about the Queen frontman Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 The Favourite — surreal history with Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone Yorgos Lanthimos’s absurdist take on the court of Queen Anne is wildly entertaining Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book — a schmaltzy makeover of real-life events A story of Deep South racial division that has its own audience-insulting stereotypes Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 Roma — a modern-day neorealist classic from Alfonso Cuarón The director’s Mexico City-set film tells a vivid story in a world of social injustice and inequality Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a born-again classic The lead actor and director does his best to give the old story some new oomph Tuesday, 19 February, 2019