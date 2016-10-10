Oliver Hart and Bengt Holmström have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics in 2016 for their work on the theory of making contracts work to optimise the incentives faced by people.

The award – which is officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in memory of Alfred Nobel – will be shared by the pair of academic economists “for their contributions to contract theory”, said the prize committee.

Mr Hart, a Briton at Harvard University, and Mr Holmström, a Finn who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are the 48th recipients of the Nobel, which was announced by Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm today.

They will share a prize of 8m Swedish krona ($920,000) between them.

“Through their initial contributions, Hart and Holmström launched contract theory as a fertile field of basic research” said the Nobel committee, adding:

Over the last few decades, they have also explored many of its applications. Their analysis of optimal contractual arrangements lays an intellectual foundation for designing policies and institutions in many areas, from bankruptcy legislation to political constitutions.

Mr Hart, 68 and born in London, is the second consecutive Briton to receive the prize after Angus Deaton won the Nobel last year.

He made his mark developing the theory of “incomplete contracts” in circumstances where it is impossible to specify every aspect of a contract. Much of his work aims to find out whether services should be run by the public or private sector.

Mr Hart’s model does not say whether private or public ownership was better, but specifies the conditions under which certain government services should be privatised while others should be left in the public sector.

Reacting to the news, Mr Hart said: “I woke at about 4:40am and was wondering whether it was getting too late for it to be this year, but then fortunately the phone rang”.

US economist Justin Wolfers described the pair as “an unarguably splendid pick”. He tweeted Mr Hart was “brilliant, engaging and thoughtful”.

“Hart and Holmstrom’s work is all about our messy reality”, he added.

“I feel very luck and grateful”, said Mr Holmström, who is the Paul A. Samuelson Professor of Economics at MIT. “I certainly did not expect it, at least at this time. I was very surprised and very happy of course.”

Mr Holmström has pioneered work in principal agent theory in circumstances where information is difficult to obtain.

The theory has helped underpin employment contracts, allowing companies to know they have optimised incentives in areas such as setting pay levels and opportunities for promotion when people work in teams and have the scope to free ride on the efforts of others.

Contract theory informs everything from the nature of insurance contracts to the behaviour of politicians, said the Nobel committee.