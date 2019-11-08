What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Entries are open for the Young Financial Journalist of the Year competition, organised by the London Institute of Business & Finance in conjunction with the Financial Times to find the best personal finance articles by people aged 14-19.

Students in the UK are invited to submit 700-800 words by January 9 2020 on one of two possible questions offered in each of three different age categories detailed on the LIBF website.

The competition marks an expansion of the FT’s free schools programme, which offers FT access to students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world.

The judges will include Claer Barrett, personal finance editor of the FT, Bobby Seagull, a maths teacher and author, and Catherine Winter, head of financial capability at LIBF, which offers financial qualifications in schools.

They will be looking for a clear narrative, original ideas with evidence of research to support the argument, good spelling and grammar and an engaging journalistic style.

The winning entries will receive a £150 cash prize. They will also be reproduced by the LIBF and have the chance of publication in the FT.

The question options for 14-15 year olds are: What will the bank of the future be like? Describe how you think banking will have changed in 20 years’ time; and Where do you want to be financially in 20 years’ time and how will you get there?

For 16-17 year olds, the choice is: What are the main financial issues facing young people today, and what might some of the answers be? and Why should young people consider a career in banking and finance? What sorts of careers does the sector offer?

For 18-19 year olds: Personal data is the new gold. Discuss; and How can the finance sector help us move to lower carbon economies and mitigate the impacts of climate change? What role should they play?