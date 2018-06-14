FT Series

World Cup 2018

The stories, players and data you need to be ready for kick-off on June 14

© Nigel Buchanan
Journeymen shoot for World Cup immortality

Opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia gives ordinary players chance to shine

World Cup carnival exposes limits of Russia sanctions

President Vladimir Putin handed opportunity to show attempts to isolate country have failed

The worst World Cup game ever?

We’ve got the data to answer the question in our new tournament briefing

Why millennials are transforming the World Cup

The way the game is experienced away from the pitch is the latest powerful example of digital disruption

World Cup: applying economic theory to pick a winner

France will beat Spain in the final, with Brazil in third place . . . maybe

How to get the most from the World Cup

Do switch off Twitter, don’t make predictions: lessons from a tournament veteran

More from this Series

Morocco — a team of Europeans

Simon Kuper on the footballers choosing between two homelands

Russian football struggles to score on and off pitch

World Cup comes at nadir for national side that reflects problems in domestic game

They weren’t expecting to be at the World Cup but…

Fans in Egypt, Iceland, Panama, Peru and Senegal tell FT correspondents how it feels

Lionel Messi v the rest

Will Argentina finally stop asking their superstar to win the World Cup single-handed?

Macron uses ‘les Bleus’ as a political football

But trying to take advantage of sporting success can be a risky game

Dele Alli: not to be underestimated

Henry Mance on England’s latest enigma

The five style tribes of football

Today’s footballing heroes are rich, fit and fashion-mad. But who’s got the best style game?

How the World Cup fell into the hands of autocracy

As fans flock to sport’s greatest spectacle, efforts to clean up the beautiful game have run into the sand

What kind of football fan hates Mesut Ozil?

Neil O’Sullivan on the strange case of Germany’s playmaker