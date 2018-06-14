FT Series World Cup 2018 The stories, players and data you need to be ready for kick-off on June 14 © Nigel Buchanan Journeymen shoot for World Cup immortality Opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia gives ordinary players chance to shine Thursday, 14 June, 2018 World Cup carnival exposes limits of Russia sanctions President Vladimir Putin handed opportunity to show attempts to isolate country have failed Wednesday, 13 June, 2018 The worst World Cup game ever? We’ve got the data to answer the question in our new tournament briefing Wednesday, 13 June, 2018 Why millennials are transforming the World Cup The way the game is experienced away from the pitch is the latest powerful example of digital disruption Tuesday, 12 June, 2018 World Cup: applying economic theory to pick a winner France will beat Spain in the final, with Brazil in third place . . . maybe Monday, 11 June, 2018 How to get the most from the World Cup Do switch off Twitter, don’t make predictions: lessons from a tournament veteran Thursday, 7 June, 2018 More from this Series Morocco — a team of Europeans Simon Kuper on the footballers choosing between two homelands Friday, 1 June, 2018 Russian football struggles to score on and off pitch World Cup comes at nadir for national side that reflects problems in domestic game Monday, 11 June, 2018 They weren’t expecting to be at the World Cup but… Fans in Egypt, Iceland, Panama, Peru and Senegal tell FT correspondents how it feels Friday, 1 June, 2018 Lionel Messi v the rest Will Argentina finally stop asking their superstar to win the World Cup single-handed? Friday, 1 June, 2018 Macron uses ‘les Bleus’ as a political football But trying to take advantage of sporting success can be a risky game Monday, 11 June, 2018 Dele Alli: not to be underestimated Henry Mance on England’s latest enigma Friday, 1 June, 2018 The five style tribes of football Today’s footballing heroes are rich, fit and fashion-mad. But who’s got the best style game? Wednesday, 6 June, 2018 How the World Cup fell into the hands of autocracy As fans flock to sport’s greatest spectacle, efforts to clean up the beautiful game have run into the sand Wednesday, 6 June, 2018 What kind of football fan hates Mesut Ozil? Neil O’Sullivan on the strange case of Germany’s playmaker Friday, 1 June, 2018