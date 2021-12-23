Year in a Word 2021 From NFT to blah blah blah, editors and correspondents at the Financial Times reflect on the words of the year Year in a word: TransitoryAs inflation accelerated to record levels, analysts predicting it would be shortlived appeared out of stepYear in a word: MetaverseMark Zuckerberg’s pale, robotic avatar pushed a future made of virtual reality into public consciousnessYear in a word: Meme stockThe stars aligned to make have-a-go keyboard warriors a serious force in US markets