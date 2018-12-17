FT Series Year in a Word 2018 From novichok poisoning to toxic masculinity; a techlash against the titans of Silicon Valley to the baffling Brexit backstop, here are the Financial Times’s words of the year for 2018, suggested by our editors and correspondents. Year in a Word: Toxic In 2018, politics, society and the environment were suffused with poison Monday, 17 December, 2018 Year in a Word: Techlash The reputation of big tech faltered as scandals emerged over the past months with regularity Monday, 17 December, 2018