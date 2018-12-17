FT Series

Year in a Word 2018

From novichok poisoning to toxic masculinity; a techlash against the titans of Silicon Valley to the baffling Brexit backstop, here are the Financial Times’s words of the year for 2018, suggested by our editors and correspondents.

Year in a Word: Toxic

In 2018, politics, society and the environment were suffused with poison

Year in a Word: Techlash

The reputation of big tech faltered as scandals emerged over the past months with regularity