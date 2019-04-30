Wirecard: spotlight on a leading European fintech

German payments processor has battled allegations of fraud, forgery and opaque business links

Wirecard seeks to put scandal behind it with results

Payments group agrees to improve processes as auditor signs off 2018 accounts

The engineering behind SoftBank’s Wirecard bet

Japanese tech group is buying convertible bond that can be repaid in stock

Wirecard relied on three opaque partners for almost all its profit

Whistleblowers claim unit of German payments group was not audited

SoftBank to invest €900m in Wirecard

German payments company prepares to reveal annual results amid accounting scandal

German regulator files complaint on alleged Wirecard manipulation

BaFin targets two FT journalists and several short-sellers after reports hit payments group’s share price

Mensch! Royston Ng is innocent, ok?

Wirecard compliance officer was no book cook.

Wirecard: a "final" R&T report does not exist

And how could it when the cops are still investigating?

Wirecard’s problem partners

Half of the German company’s revenues come from partners but at some there is a mismatch with the reality on the ground

Wirecard says some Singapore staff may face criminal liability

German fintech group’s shares surge after it says probe by lawyers found ‘no material impact’

Deutsche Bank behind €150m loan to Wirecard founder

German lender took almost half Markus Braun’s stake in payments group as collateral

Wirecard boss tells staff accounting allegations ‘addressed’

Markus Braun posts Twitter video after reports that executives approved transactions at centre of criminal probe

Wirecard executives approved transactions in fraud probe

Documents indicate Jan Marsalek was aware of €2m transfer investigated by Singapore police 

Wirecard affair shows up German tendency to close ranks

Fast-growing start-ups require robust oversight of their global operations

Wirecard ‘loses contact’ with executive in scandal

Singapore court dismisses fintech group’s attempt to limit scope of investigation

Mensch! Dan McCrum is innocent, ok?

The market in Wirecard was not manipulated.

German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard shares

BaFin cites ‘serious threat to market confidence’ following collapse in stock price

Police raid Wirecard’s Singapore offices

Authorities step up action against German fintech group following FT investigation

Wirecard: inside an accounting scandal

A preliminary report by a top law firm has unveiled a pattern of suspected book-padding across the group’s Asian operations

Wirecard discloses investigation into accounting allegations 

Singapore police are looking into matter but shares gain on group’s reassurances

Wirecard’s law firm found evidence of forgery and false accounts

German payments company provides no comment on internal investigation

German regulators probe price decline at Wirecard

BaFin investigates ‘potential market manipulation’ of payments group

Executive at payments giant suspected of using forged contracts

Internal presentation pointed to possible ‘falsification of accounts’

Wirecard’s meteoric rise prompts questions

Controversy dogs payments company that has a valuation of more than 40 times next year’s expected earnings