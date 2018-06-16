Listen: Withdrawal bill woes and uncovering sexual harassment in Westminster

Tight votes and compromises dominate this week as Theresa May's government puts Brexit into law. But has any actual progress been made? Plus, what can be done to tackle bullying and sexual harassment in Westminster? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Miranda Green and Laura Hughes of the Financial Times. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Molly Mintz.