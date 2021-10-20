Angolan president sets out plan to overcome ‘economic storm’

Angola's president João Lourenço tells the FT Africa Summit about his anti-corruption drive and discusses the oil-dependent country's newfound commitment to market reform, privatisation and economic diversification. In a rare interview at the presidential palace in Luanda, Lourenço acknowledges to FT correspondent Andres Schipani the ferocity of what he calls the economic 'storm', as the country is mired in a multiyear recession. But he says the economy is entering a period of greater 'bonanza' as reform and privatisation efforts kick in, underpinned by the IMF's largest-ever programme in Africa