Oxford's women rowers pull together for equality

Being an elite rower at this level, it takes a lot of hard work. We train twice a day. We get one day off a week. It's very long hours, the travelling too, from training. We all get on really, really well. Yeah, we all support each other, as it can sometimes be difficult. But it's very, very rewarding as well.

Here in this club, I think we do a really good job of making the two teams pretty much identical. We work off of almost the exact same training programme. We use the same physiologist, we use the same facilities. It's moving towards a place where the two clubs are pretty much different only in name.

So the change in 2015 when the women moved onto the tideway, it was hugely influential for me, that was my first year I was in Oxford. And I'd never really heard of a boat race before I came here, so to watch such a big thing that the women were moving onto the tideway with the men, that really influenced my decision to come and give it a go. And since then, I think the sport's only grown.

I think we get so much more public recognition for how hard these women are all working, because the women in the 2014 and previous crews put in just as many hours and worked just as hard. But now people get to actually see what that hard work looks like, which is really exciting.