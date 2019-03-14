Retirement planning, Help to buy and ageism in society

Are you ready for retirement? Claer Barrett, FT Money editor, and guests discuss the importance of financial planning - whether you're hoping to retire in 50 years or 50 weeks. Plus, first-time buyers get a boost from Help to Buy, but should the government consider aiming a tax break at the 'last-time buyers' to help more of them downsize? And finally, listeners hear from FT Money's new columnist - Jane Owen, whose debut column 'the invisible woman' rails against ageism in society.