Market Minute

Markets cautious after upbeat week

The FT's Jamie Chisholm on what to watch in markets on Friday, as markets are finishing the week on a more cautious note. Sterling is trading back near 1.30 per dollar, the dollar index is steady at about 99 and Treasury yields are holding at 2.3 per cent.

Produced by Filip Fortuna. Filmed by Nicola Stansfield.