Europe warns of political uncertainty under Donald Trump

The mood here in Davos this year is a lot more positive. If you compare it to last year, when being a liberal and being a globalist brought a lot of anxiety. This year people are feeling a lot more calm, and satisfied, content that the global economy is recovering, markets are soaring, and that possibly the worst of what they had expected for 2017 did not come to pass.

Of course the conversation is dominated by Donald Trump. He's made this surprise visit to Davos. Now, when it comes to Trump, a lot of CEOs, particularly the Americans amongst them, tell you that maybe they don't like everything that he says. They don't like that he tweets day and night. However, they do like his policies. They are very excited about the tax cuts.

Europeans are more sceptical, and especially European politicians that I've spoken to. What they tell you is that there is a much greater political risk in 2018. And they're not just talking about North Korea, about trade war with China, they're also talking about the unpredictability of the United States under Donald Trump.