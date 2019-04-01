Work & Careers

How to write a top-notch CV

How do you set out finding your dream job? Join Oxford university careers adviser Jonathan Black for his top tips on writing an eye-catching résumé and find out what advice best-selling author Elizabeth Uviebinene has to offer on building a personal brand

Directed and produced by Joe Sinclair. Co-produced by Janina Conboye. Filmed by Joe Sinclair and Petros Gioumpasis. Edited by Joe Sinclair and Richard Topping