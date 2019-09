What Labour would mean for business — Corbyn insiders talk to the FT

Beyond the divisions in Labour over Brexit and antisemitism problems, the party has a radical economic agenda being led by shadow chancellor John McDonnell. FT chief political correspondent Jim Pickard talks to the Labour insiders behind the policies including economist Ann Pettifor, Cat Hobbs from WeOwnIt, Laura Parker from Momentum and Bob Kerslake, former civil service head