Explainer Global trade

The rise and fall of global trade from the Romans to coronavirus

In the first in an FT video series, senior trade writer Alan Beattie explores the forces behind the surge and collapse of globalisation over the centuries. Using maps and archives, he tells the story of global trade from the Roman and Mongol empires to Donald Trump and Covid-19, and asks just how badly globalisation is under threat

