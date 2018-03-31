Listen: Corbyn's anti-Semitism woes and Sheffield's battle with trees

It has been a difficult week for the Labour leader, who has struggled to stem criticisms of his stance on racial hatred. Plus the row in Sheffield about trees, and what it tells us about public-private partnerships and taking back control. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley and Miranda Green of the Financial Times, and Dino Sofos from the BBC. Produced by Joshua Oliver and Anna Dedhar.