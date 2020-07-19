Analysis Coronavirus pandemic

How a Michelin star restaurant copes with coronavirus

After months in lockdown, restaurants are back. But they’re coming out of hibernation into a strange new world shaped by the coronavirus pandemic. In the first in a new series of films, food writer Tim Hayward and the FT's Daniel Garrahan visit Lyle's in east London to see how a Michelin star restaurant has pivoted from fine dining to pizza

Produced and edited by Daniel Garrahan; filmed and co-produced by Joe Sinclair